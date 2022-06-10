“It’s a kick in the face. The trauma I faced has caused me lifelong health conditions… And I will never get any kind of justice.”

Shash Appan, director of Trans Safety Network and a survivor of ‘conversion therapy’, spoke to openDemocracy as MPs prepare for Monday’s Westminster Hall debate on whether or not trans people should be protected in the UK’s proposed ban on conversion practices.

“No one is willing to stick up for us,” Appan said. “I feel like I am being discarded, left without support after something that the government has enabled.”

In October, more than three years after the UK government (under then prime minister Theresa May) first pledged to outlaw conversion practices, Boris Johnson’s government announced plans for a ban.

But on 10 May, Downing Street confirmed that its proposed law would only apply to practices relating to sexual orientation, not gender identity. It will also only protect under-18s, and contains loopholes for supposedly ‘consenting’ adults and for non-physical forms of conversion practices – exemptions that leave all LGBT people vulnerable, say campaigners.

Following the announcement, a petition for a trans-inclusive ban amassed more than 145,000 signatures, making it the third most-signed currently open petition – and triggering the debate on Monday.

On 12 May, the government responded, pledging: “We will bring forward a ban that protects everyone from attempts to change their sexual orientation as soon as parliamentary time allows.”

But, the response said, there were “different considerations when it comes to transgender conversion therapy”. “One of the complexities is that those who experience gender dysphoria may seek talking therapy. It is vital that legitimate support is not inadvertently impacted.”

This misconception, that the provision of “legitimate support” is at odds with a trans-inclusive ban, is one of the main arguments campaigners expect to hear from opponents during the debate.

Misconception: neutral exploratory therapies will be criminalised

Groups such as the LGB Alliance have claimed that a trans-inclusive ban would “promote an affirmation-only approach to gender identity”, and have accused transition-related services and healthcare of providing anti-gay conversion practices.

Banning conversion practices does not criminalise explorative conversations or therapies, although this is likely to be suggested during the debate, warned Lui Asquith, director of legal and policy for trans group Mermaids.

Conversion practices and ‘conversion therapy’ refer specifically to therapeutic approaches that view one sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression as innately preferable to another, and attempt to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression on that basis. While some forms of these practices, such as those involving physical and sexual violence, are already illegal, conversion practices that take the form of talking ‘therapies’ are not necessarily banned, said Mallory Moore, director of Trans Safety Network.

In religious or pastoral settings, conversion practices may entail shaming people, telling them it is ‘sinful’ to be gay, bi or trans, or trying to ‘exorcise’ transness or same-sex sexuality away from them. In psychotherapeutic settings, talking therapists may “pathologise or find some sort of underlying disease that manifests in the forms of homosexuality or transgender identity or non-binary identity,” Moore explained. “The main goal is to pathologise it and convince the client that they’ve got a disease and not a minority sexuality or gender identity.”