Digital and human rights campaigners have warned that Twitter’s decision to fire its human rights team will have “serious consequences” on LGBTIQ+ and civil rights in Africa, openDemocracy can reveal.

The warning comes days after the social media site laid off most of its staff in Africa, despite having promised a “long-term commitment to the region” when it announced it was opening its first African office, in Ghana, last year.

Unlike their counterparts elsewhere, the sacked employees in Accra, Ghana’s capital, were not offered a severance package, according to a report by CNN. Some fear these redundancies, at Twitter’s only office on the continent, could mean the end of Twitter’s presence in Africa altogether.

Campaigners told openDemocracy that the removal of the human rights department will have “serious consequences for the civic space”, and could leave LGBTIQ communities vulnerable to prosecution in countries where same-sex relationships are outlawed.

In a tweet defending his move to slash almost half of Twitter’s workforce, including its entire human rights team, new owner Elon Musk said: “There is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.”

Threats to internet users in Africa

The layoffs in Accra have raised issues around the expendability of African tech offices, and ultimately, user safety. Twitter’s office in Accra – still the company’s only office on the continent – had opened just days before the mass firings. Employees had previously been working from home due to the pandemic.

Although Africa has a much lower internet and Twitter usage than other continents, users are “more exposed to technology-related affronts which go against the premise of a free, fair and open internet”, research and communications expert Juliet Nanfuka told openDemocracy.

Nanfuka works for Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa, which promotes effective and inclusive information communications technology policy in Africa.

The increase in recent years of African governments shutting down the internet as a way to control their citizens is alarming. The “absence of independent oversight mechanisms further exposes citizens, state critics, journalists and opposition actors to the whims of state interests,” said Nanfuka.