Human rights campaigners in Uganda have accused the country’s charities regulator of stirring up anti-gay hysteria and endangering staff at LGBTIQ+ rights organisations in a bid to save itself from the government’s austerity cuts.

A report leaked in January revealed that last year the regulator, known as NGO Bureau, had investigated four rights organisations that it “suspected to be involved in the promotion of LGBT activities in the country”. The report listed 22 other organisations that are still under investigation.

Among the four rights organisations to have been investigated is the Ubuntu Law and Justice Centre, a non-profit law firm that represents sex workers, LGBTIQ+ people and other marginalised groups in Uganda.

In January 2022, the centre applied to the NGO Bureau for formal registration. When bureau representatives visited their offices months later, the centre’s staff assumed it was a regular due diligence process. “We didn’t know that they were collecting crime intelligence,” said the centre’s executive director, Fridah Mutesi, adding that in hindsight the investigators and their approach were “militaristic”.

She explained: “The first question they asked was whether we worked with transgender and homosexual people. It did not go down well.”

Nine months later, Mutesi saw her organisation listed in the leaked report as having had its application rejected after being investigated by the bureau – until then, the centre thought its application was still pending. “There was no communication about the decision. We were actually shocked to find ourselves [in the report],” Mutesi told openDemocracy.

Same-sex relations are criminalised in Uganda, and LGTBIQ people are frequently arrested on trumped-up charges and have their shelters raided by the police. They also face hate crimes, or are even killed. On 28 February, Uganda’s parliament granted MP Asuman Basalirwa leave to introduce a new bill that seeks to further criminalise LGBTIQ+ people.

Rights defenders have branded the bureau’s investigations as an anti-gay “witch hunt” and claim they are part of efforts by the agency to “get more funding” and “avoid” austerity measures.

In February 2021, cabinet ministers in Uganda greenlighted austerity measures referred to as ‘rationalisation’, which recommended that semi-autonomous agencies including the bureau be turned into smaller divisions of government ministries to cut costs.

Being absorbed into a ministry, or ‘rationalised’, means an agency no longer has its own direct budget allocation and its staff must also become regular civil servants, whose salaries are up to eight times less than employees at semi-autonomous agencies.

Stephen Okello, the executive director of the NGO Bureau told openDemocracy that the impending rationalisation “is causing a lot of anxiety and uncertainty amongst the staff”.