More than 40 community groups are demanding a major British LGBT awards show drop one of its headline sponsors over “blatant pinkwashing”, openDemocracy can reveal.

LGBTIQ groups are among those urging the LGBT Awards to drop the Macquarie Group over the company’s funding of fossil-fuel projects, which they claim are contributing to the climate crisis and harming Indigenous communities worldwide.

The awards show will be held tonight (24 June), with a mission to celebrate individuals and organisations “with outstanding commitment to the LGBT+ community”.

Bimini Bon Boulash, Alan Carr and Jade Thirlwall are among this year’s nominees, with Tom Daley, Daniel Radcliffe and Prince William among the former winners.

Sam Bjorn, of Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants (LGSM), told openDemocracy that Macquarie’s sponsorship of the British LGBT Awards is a “blatant attempt at pinkwashing” because “all over the world, Macquarie Capital is profiting from the climate crisis”.

LGSM is among 42 community-led groups that have written an open letter to SPM Group, which owns the British LGBT Awards.

The letter says that while they “believe that the British LGBT awards can be a powerful force for LGBT+ liberation… accepting sponsorship from Macquarie Capital contradicts your aims, as they are involved in projects that will harm many marginalised people, including LGBT people”.

On 30 May, the open letter was sent to Sarah Garrett MBE, founder of the British LGBT Awards and CEO of SPM Group, but did not receive a response.

On the British LGBT Awards website, Garret says she has “observed various initiatives and awards ceremonies that have not had the best interests of the communities they serve at their core” and that it is important to her personally that “our brand has integrity and credibility”.

The open letter was signed by groups including Black Lives Matter, Queer House Party, Jewish Solidarity Action, Greenpeace and Labour for a Green New Deal.

It goes on to state that Macquarie is part of the Riverlinx Consortium that is building a new “highly pollutant” four-lane road tunnel under the River Thames between Greenwich and Newham, where it will direct increased traffic through residential areas and past several schools.