Venezuelan women give birth in ‘hell’ amid COVID-19 and economic collapse

“The doctor examined my belly and told me: ‘The baby is dead. We can’t assist you here’,” Yasmelis Casanova told me on Mothers’ Day, 10 May.

I met her at the entrance to the public Maternal and Child Hospital in Petare, a complex of slums on the eastern side of Caracas.

The 42-year-old, who was 31 weeks’ pregnant at the time, said she had spent many hours in pain, and endured a long trip on public transport to reach the hospital via several checkpoints imposed under the coronavirus lockdown.

At the hospital, Casanova was told it had no running water that day, three of its four operating theatres were closed, its haematologist had been off sick since the lockdown began on 17 March, and its blood bank was closed, making transfusions impossible.

She then sat for two hours in a plastic chair at the hospital’s entrance, where I met her, until they agreed to admit her at 8am after her pain and bleeding became unbearable.

Four hours later, a nurse approached Casanova’s daughter-in-law and “grudgingly” acknowledged that Casanova’s life was at risk. She would be transferred by ambulance to another, better-resourced facility outside Caracas.

At that second facility, Casanova’s stillborn baby was delivered and she was given a blood transfusion and a hysterectomy. But, she told me by telephone afterwards: “They said nothing about removing my ovaries and everything else. They made me sleep and only told me what had happened the day after.”

She says she was then left ‘alone’ for almost all of her 20-day hospitalisation. Visitors were banned, though her partner and her daughter-in-law were allowed in to check on her, once each, for a few minutes. “This was the hardest thing to go through,” Casanova said, who described feeling lonely and sad before and after she was rushed into a second surgery on 13 May to stop a haemorrhage. She was discharged on 30 May.