‘We’re unstoppable’: Meet the women leading Myanmar’s protests

Myanmar’s women have a message for the country’s military: “You’ve messed with the wrong generation!”

As tension increases throughout the country following the 1 February military coup, women of all ages in major towns and cities across Myanmar have flooded the streets to call for the reinstatement of Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government.

But the military has responded with an increasingly violent crackdown, highlighted by the death of 20-year-old Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who died after being shot in the head by security forces during a peaceful protest in the country’s capital, Nay Pyi Taw, last week.

Khaing’s death has not deterred the protesters, however. They march on, with veteran women’s rights activists and young feminist organisers telling openDemocracy that their movement is “unstoppable”.

May Sabe Phyu of the Gender Equality Network (GEN)

“We are angry and we also feel sad,” said leading women’s rights activist May Sabe Phyu, in disbelief that her own daughters and other youth around the country are having to “sacrifice their lives” fighting for democracy once again.

In 1988, Myanmar (then known as Burma) was engulfed for six months by student-led protests against the dictator Ne Win. The protests ended with a coup that put a military junta in charge of the country for the next 22 years. Two decades later, in 2007, the so-called Saffron Revolution saw thousands of Myanmar's monks and nuns rise up against the military regime.

“This time, women are standing at the front and, in many cases, they are leading the protests, which makes us proud,” said Phyu. She heads the Gender Equality Network (GEN), a coalition of more than 100 organisations spread across the country. “Over the past ten years we have worked tirelessly to expose the many forms of gender-based discrimation and violence,” she added.