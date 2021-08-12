Wikileaks files expose ‘culture war’ ties between anti-abortion groups and Brexit

Frederick Clarkson, a researcher at the Political Research Associates, a social justice think tank based in Massachusetts, said that these “strategic documents” demonstrate that the agenda of the Christian Right is broader than “matters of sexuality and gender” and that it is also about “the erosion, if not the elimination of liberal democracy”.

Tom Brake, director of the UK NGO Unlock Democracy, commented: “What these documents reveal is the degree of covert cross-fertilisation and collaboration between disparate Right and far-Right organisations globally.”

Exporting US tactics

It is unclear what exactly was discussed at the 2011 London event. In the Wikileaks release, there appear to be copies of only two speeches from the meeting – including one from Arsuaga of CitizenGo in which he thanked another speaker for his insights into “today’s attacks on marriage and the family”.

That speaker was a lawyer from the US Christian Right legal group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which later supplied numerous staffers to President Trump’s administration. In 2017, ADF’s global wing opened a London office, from which it has ​​opposed ‘buffer zones’ around abortion clinics, among other things.

The second speech from the 2011 event is by UK anti-abortion activist Robert Colquhoun, in which he spoke about “being inspired” by US counterparts. Since then, Colquhoun has been credited by the American 40 Days for Life anti-abortion campaign for exporting the campaign to the UK and organising protests outside abortion clinics. (These actions in turn prompted the calls for ‘buffer zones’ that groups like ADF oppose.)

Also in the Wikileaks release are files from a 2012 five-day training event organised in England by the US group the Leadership Institute (which says graduates of its trainings include Trump’s vice president Mike Pence).

Listed speakers on that event’s programme include Benjamin Harris (now known as Ben Harris-Quinney), chairman of the right-wing think tank the Bow Group – a cadre of Conservative MPs and supporters that backed Arron Banks’s hardline Leave.EU group in the Brexit referendum. Also on the programme is Matthew Elliott, who became CEO of Vote Leave – which won out over Leave.EU to become the official campaign group in the 2016 referendum.

In 2013, the UK yet again played host to international right-wingers. The “London Strategic Retreat” was “meant to be a less formal meeting of individuals from North America and Europe to network and discuss two main issues”: strategies for successful anti-abortion activism and whether to set up “a Christian-inspired European think tank” – according to another document in the Wikileaks release.

This event programme says “the meeting is strictly confidential” and will take place at the Belgravia office of CQS – an asset management firm founded by Australian billionaire Michael Hintze, who has given at least £4.5m to the Conservative party and £200,000 to Vote Leave.

The “List of Participants (CONFIDENTIAL)” includes names of anti-abortion and anti-LGBT rights campaigners that also attended the WCF meeting in 2011, such as Arsuaga and Oliver Hylton (a close financial adviser of Hintze).

Unprecedented detail

The documents Wikileaks released date from 2001 to 2017 and include spreadsheets of donors and members, strategy and planning files, letters, financial charts and legal and training documents. They include both files from within Arsuaga’s groups, as well as those from their networks and partners, such as the WCF.

Some people will have seen these files before. “The dataset appears to be the same that was online briefly in 2017 after a hack that was claimed by the ‘ACAB Gang’, but after legal action was removed from being published,” Wikileaks said, adding that releasing them is “part of our goal to protect censored documents”.

Wikileaks was founded by Julian Assange, who since 2019 has been held in a maximum-security prison in London – in what the International Federation of Journalists has condemned as a “politically motivated and prolonged detention”. The US continues to fight to have him extradited to face charges in its courts.

Reports of the links between US conservatives and leading figures in the Brexit movement started to emerge in the wake of Britain’s vote in 2016 to leave the European Union. In 2018, openDemocracy revealed emails between former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and Brexit bankroller Arron Banks ahead of the Brexit vote.

Bannon later said that he started to come to the UK regularly from early 2013, meeting Nigel Farage and others close to UKIP. “I came over and spoke to the Young Britons,” Bannon said in an interview with openDemocracy’s UK investigations editor Peter Geoghegan. “I started speaking to all those groups.”

openDemocracy contacted the people and organisations named in this story for comment.

The Bow Group said: “We don't discriminate at all based on identity politics, as having a sexual preference is not a political position, but lobbying the government under the guise of representing groups of people, as lobby organisations like Stonewall and BLM do, is a political position and must be open to criticism in a free democratic society.”

“We also strongly support the special relationship between the United States and United Kingdom, and often work with American conservatives to promote the values of conservatism globally.”

None of the others responded apart from Brian Brown, President of the World Congress of Families, who declined to comment.