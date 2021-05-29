Prince Charles’ billionaire adviser stands to gain from Australia trade deal

Prince Charles is not quiet when it comes to giving his views on the big issues of the day. On 23 May, the heir to the throne defended Britain's small farmers as “the backbone of our rural communities”.

The prince stopped short of criticising the government – but his comments came as Boris Johnson offered a post-Brexit trade deal with Australia that critics warn could have a “massive” detrimental impact on British farms as Australian meat floods the market.

But openDemocracy can reveal that Charles himself is advised by a man who stands to gain from the Australian deal.

Hedge fund billionaire, and one time Australian army captain, Michael Hintze has “significant investments” in the country's agricultural sector. As well as donating to the Conservatives, Vote Leave and the ruling Australian Liberal party, Hintze is a long-standing adviser to Prince Charles.

He has been listed as one of Australia’s richest individuals, while his company MH Premium Farms holds more than 70,000 hectares of land across eastern Australia. Its website boasts: “The group now owns in excess of 41 properties located strategically across several climatic regions with operations in all traditional agricultural enterprises.”

It has been predicted that if the free trade deal goes ahead then Australian beef exports could see up to a tenfold increase.

National Farmers’ Union president Minette Batters warned: “A tariff-free trade deal with Australia will jeopardise our own farming industry and will cause the demise of many, many beef and sheep farms throughout the UK.”

Hintze could potentially be one of the biggest winners from the deal, given his financial stake in Australia's agricultural sector.

He has been an adviser to The Prince’s Council since 2014 and has fostered a close relationship with Charles and Camilla.