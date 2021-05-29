Prince Charles’ billionaire adviser stands to gain from Australia trade deal

The prince and the duchess of Cornwall have even visited Hintze in Australia, enjoying a “secret” three-day visit at his sprawling estate, 285 miles southwest of Sydney, ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The billionaire enjoys strong political links in both his native and adopted homelands. He has been described as the “Godfather of Tory donors”, having given millions to the Conservative Party in donations and loans.
In 2019, openDemocracy revealed that Hintze was part of the secretive Leader’s Group, an elite Tory dining club that enjoys direct access to Boris Johnson and raises vast amounts for the party’s election campaigns.
He was knighted in 2013, when David Cameron was prime minister and went on to donate £200,000 to Vote Leave during the Brexit referendum campaign.
Hintze is also close to Tony Abbott, the former Australian prime minister who was appointed as a trade adviser by international trade secretary Liz Truss last year.
Opposition parties condemned the appointment saying he was “the wrong” choice “on every level” for the unpaid role, amid criticisms over previous comments about women, LGBT people and climate change.
Hintze has donated to Abbott’s Liberal Party and has previously helped pay for his travel to the UK and US.
In 2017, Hintze was said to be in front row of the audience when Abbott gave a “loopy” speech to the Global Warming Policy Foundation, in which he declared “a gradual lift in global temperatures” might “be beneficial”. The Westminster-based organisation was set up by Nigel Lawson, the climate sceptic former UK chancellor, and pushes back against policies to tackle climate change.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.