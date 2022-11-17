The government will provide no additional support to the millions of people who rent their homes in the UK – despite record rent increases as the country falls into a new recession.

Tenants’ rights groups warn that “ignored and let down” private renters face “a winter of hardship” after Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement contained no targeted support packages.

The chancellor’s statement came as UK inflation reached a 41-year high.

Hunt, who was appointed by former prime minister Liz Truss after her own disastrous mini-budget just a few weeks ago, announced tax increases, the building of a nuclear power plant, and an increase in the national minimum wage for over-23-year-olds from April next year.

But despite calls from housing groups for a rent freeze and eviction ban – and the chancellor committing to “protect the vulnerable” – private renters will receive no support from the UK government.

Social tenants – who currently have rent increases capped at 1% above the soaring Consumer Price Index (CPI) – will instead have their rent increases capped at 7% year on year. Without the cap, increases could have topped 12% in 2023 – but, all the same, 7% was the least generous option considered by the government as part of its consultation on social rents earlier this year.

openDemocracy previously revealed that housing associations had lobbied the government not to cap social rents too low, while paying their executives nearly £300,000 a year each.

The government estimates capping social rents will save it £630m over five years by reducing the level of housing benefit it pays out. Private rents, however, will remain unregulated.

Yet according to October figures from HomeLet, the average private rent in the UK has risen by 10.6% compared to 12 months ago. After the mini-budget caused mortgage interest rates to spike, many landlords increased rents drastically – or evicted tenants if they had been forced to sell.

Despite the increasing pressure on private tenants, the government has refused to introduce rent caps or an eviction ban, like that seen in Scotland.