James* and his fiancé had lived in their flat for two years, and they were pretty pleased to have avoided a rent hike. It was a small flat on the outskirts of London, priced at the maximum they could afford. Then, days after Kwasi Kwarteng delivered that now infamous budget, the email came.

“[The landlord] said: ‘I've talked to the estate agents and they've advised me I could be making a killing right now,” said James, who asked to remain anonymous so his tenancy wouldn’t be affected. “[The landlord said]: ‘I have been undercharging for a while but due to mortgage rate increases and inflation, it's not viable as a business to not increase the rent.”

James is just one of the millions of renters paying the price for the UK’s recent economic instability. Private renting in the UK was already unaffordable, of a poor standard and insecure. But after Kwarteng’s mini-budget sent mortgage rates soaring, things have worsened as landlords pass on their own increased costs to tenants – despite sitting on a growing asset – all amid a cost of living crisis. Now, with Liz Truss having resigned after just chaotic days in power, and the Westminster bubble fizzling with parliamentary drama, it is the most vulnerable who will take on the brunt of this history-defining political insecurity.

“Inflation means that our wages are worth less,” said James. “We can’t afford to go on holiday, we need to buy a car, we want to have kids, we want to get on the property ladder and obviously every extra £100 that goes into [the landlord’s] account is money lost that would go on that.” He added: “It’s very upsetting.”

While some are struggling with rent increases due to the mortgage rates, others are losing their homes. Ewan,* 25, who asked us not to publish his real name for fear he would be rejected from future tenancies, has been told he must leave his London flat six months before expected due to new, increased costs for his landlord.

“It is very stressful,” he said. “It would have been fine, if not for the whole other situation with the rental market. I know how much competition there’s going to be for finding my next flat.”

Work is the only thing keeping Ewan from leaving the capital altogether. “If my partner didn't work in London, I would probably move out of London and move home back to the north-west,” he said. “I’m at the whim of politicians who are completely disconnected from me.”

At the sharpest end of this crisis are those facing homelessness. There is a chronic national lack of social housing after decades of privatisation, including the net loss of 1.4 million council homes through Margaret Thatcher’s ‘right to buy’ policy. As a result, councils rely on private landlords to house those at risk of homelessness. Last year, local authorities spent £1.4bn on private temporary accommodation, including rooms in B&Bs and hotels.

One London council staffer who works in housing told openDemocracy the mini-budget had created a crisis in an already struggling sector.

“There's been growing pressure on temporary accommodation properties across the country for years and years now,” they told openDemocracy. “We have a lot of properties that are used or owned by private landlords who tend to be on incredibly low margins on variable rate mortgages. Now that their mortgage rates have been pushed up, more and more private landlords are requesting back the properties that we use for temporary accomodation. There’s a real impact on people who are in incredibly dire straits already.”

Welfare reforms in 2011 and 2013 had already squeezed the provision of appropriate accommodation for homeless families, they added, but Liz Truss’s short leadership has made things far worse.

“It's incredibly bad,” the council worker added. “There is absolutely no safety net.”

Rents in the UK are unregulated, allowing landlords to raise them at whim, with little recourse to challenge – which is why many tenants would only speak to openDemocracy anonymously.

No support has been announced for tenants in England, like that seen during the coronavirus pandemic. In Scotland, the SNP has implemented rent controls and a moratorium on evictions in response to the cost of living crisis. However, landlords who face increased costs – such as buy-to-let landlords on variable-rate mortgages – are still able to raise rents under the legislation.