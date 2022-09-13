We in the UK are living in an age of chronic uncertainty, in which crises pile into one another, plunging millions of people deeper into insecurity, impoverishment, stress and illness. There was the financial crash of 2008, a decade of austerity, a series of six pandemics culminating in COVID-19 (with more to follow), and now the cost-of-living crisis as inflation mounts, possibly reaching an incredible 20% this winter.

And then, of course, there’s the impending ecological disaster confronting the whole world, as climate change spirals out of control, bringing famine, droughts, flooding and more.

Nassim Taleb coined the term ‘black swan’ to designate shocks that were rare, unpredictable and had devastating consequences. They are not rare now. But they are uncertain – in terms of when, where and why they occur and who will be adversely affected.

There is something else, too. It looks as if a large proportion of the British population will be affected by such a shock. Millions of people are expected to suffer from fuel-related hardship this winter, bringing more deaths and ill-health. Natural disasters such as floods could hit numerous communities. Being in a job is not a guarantee that you will escape poverty or economic insecurity. You and I cannot be confident that we will not be among the victims.

Three deductions should flow from this bleak scenario. First, feasible economic growth will not overcome the threats. Second, old policies are not valid for tackling the new crises. Third, we need to build societal resilience, a new income distribution system and a new social protection system. Targeting a minority would be futile and inequitable.

The postwar welfare state was built on a presumption of full employment of men in full-time jobs earning family wages, in which there was a need for compensation for ‘contingency risks’ or ‘temporary interruptions of earnings power’. It was always sexist; women were barely mentioned. But the essence was ‘ex post’ compensation – that is, money after the event.

This is inappropriate today, where the core challenge is chronic uncertainty, for which one cannot devise a social insurance system. What is needed is an ‘ex ante’ protection system – in other words, money that precedes the event – which gives everybody guaranteed basic security.

But our politicians are failing to appreciate the nature of the challenge and are resorting to yesterday’s answers, to yesterday’s problems.

Economic growth is not the answer

The Tory and Labour leaders have both made overriding commitments to maximising economic growth. Keir Starmer says that the Labour motif for the next general election will be “growth, growth, growth”, and that he will only consider policy proposals from the shadow cabinet if they promote growth. Meanwhile, an adviser to several Tory chancellors says the new Conservative prime minister will commit to an “absolute priority” of maximising growth.

This brings to mind Michael Gove’s characterisation that Liz Truss is taking a “holiday from reality”. Both the Conservatives and Labour are misdiagnosing the nature of the recurrent crises. Both are chasing the mirage of high-GDP growth, wishing away the awful ecological implications.

Starmer says the free market has failed. But we do not have a free market. It is rentier capitalism, in which most income flows to the owners of property – financial, physical and intellectual. Economic growth has to be unrealistically high for the precariat and other low-income groups to gain anything. This is why real wages have stagnated over the past three decades, and why earnings have lagged behind GDP growth, the difference made up by rising debt.

The income distribution system has broken down. Across all OECD countries, financialisation has accelerated, and is fuelling inflation for its benefit. As shown elsewhere, in the UK, financial assets of financial institutions have risen to more than 1,000% of GDP, with most finance used for speculative activity rather than productive investment.

A rising share of income is going to capital, and more is going in rent, in excess profits. Within the shrinking share going to labour, more has gone to the top, again in forms of rent. The value of wealth has risen sharply relative to income, while wealth inequality is much greater than income inequality.

All the time, the precariat grows. What should exercise progressive politicians is that, for a growing proportion of the population, income instability and insecurity have grown by more than is revealed by trends in average real wages.

People lack income resilience. Millions are living on the edge of unsustainable debt. Raising the minimum wage (desirable as that is) will not solve that, nor will trying to be King Canute in banning flexible labour relations.

So what are our politicians proposing in this context of chronic uncertainty, a broken income distribution system and a daunting ecological crisis? Ad-hoc window dressing that seems deliberately intended to avoid the reality that we have a transformation crisis on our hands.

Tax cuts would benefit the relatively secure; price freezes would cost the public finances and distort markets; raising the minimum wage would bypass the precariat and those outside the labour market; and targeting more benefits to those on Universal Credit would merely bolster an unspeakably punitive and inequitable scheme.

As William Beveridge wrote in his 1942 report, which led to the post-1945 welfare state, “It’s a time for revolutions, not for patching.” The strategy should be one of dismantling rentier capitalism and recycling rental incomes to everybody. Above all, the base of social protection should be the provision of ex-ante security. People – all of us – must know that, whatever the shock, we will have the wherewithal to survive and recover.

The case for a basic income

Politicians should be looking at ways of introducing a basic income for every UK usual legal resident. It would not replace all existing benefits, and would have to involve supplements for those with special needs. It would have to start at a modest level, but would be paid to each person, equally and individually, without means-testing or behavioural conditionality.

Newly arrived legal migrants would have to wait for a period (which does not mean they should not be assisted by other means). And to overcome the objection that it should not be paid to the rich, tax rates could be adjusted to be more progressive.