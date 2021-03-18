‘A lawyer in Congo and a maid in Brazil’

In Congo, many families send the man to school and leave his wife to do things at home. That is the sexism of the culture, sexism is a big issue in the country. When I started to study my father said, ‘Let your brothers go to school and you stay at home.’ But I didn't want to. I kept going to school, but he didn't pay for me to go. I once said to my father, ‘I will not bring my diploma here if you do not pay for me to go.’ I wanted to show him that a woman can do it too. This sexism is everywhere, it is felt at all levels. I see more gender equality in Brazil. In Congo, in our tradition, women are always at the bottom.

Congo is a very sexist country. Women come home from work, they have to prepare food, do the laundry, everything. Taking care of children is a women's task, and when it doesn't work, women are scolded. In Congo our laws are tightened by culture, which means that for women to have rights they have to be married. Only a married woman gets her rights under the law. And if the husband dies today or leaves her, that woman has no right to anything. She has to leave the house the same way she entered it – empty handed. Sometimes she even leaves the house without any clothes, because the man was the one who bought her everything. This sexist culture leaves women in a vulnerable situation in Congo. It means that if a woman wants to divorce her husband in Congo, the husband needs to agree or she will not have a divorce. Because she is a woman, because she is inferior.

Things are tough for Congolese women living in Brazil too. Brazil is a country where you see racism everywhere. Imagine what the situation is for a black and foreign woman, for a refugee, in a racist country like Brazil. We went through so much struggle and pain to get here and then need to endure a lot of difficulties after we’ve arrived. We need to try to set aside everything we went through, once we get here. We arrive in a country where we don't know the laws or the culture, and then everything bad that happens to you, you have to swallow. You swallow quietly, you can’t complain. But we need to speak out. Today, as Father Paolo says, ‘Refugees do not need to be given a voice. They need to take the microphone to speak because they have always had a voice.’ These are opportunities that we are looking for, to be able to put out everything that we go through here in Brazil.

Talking about freedom, I think Brazil has given me back these notions of freedom in many ways. We feel it inside our houses, on the street. I take the path I want on the streets. I can do things and go to places without having to tell anyone. That's why I got married in Brazil. I felt free to do what I want, I felt free even with my husband. I felt that he had became a more liberal man. So I have made some decisions in my life.

But, there is also a side of this ‘Brazilian freedom’ that is not freedom. There are many practices here that leave you tied up, especially if you are a black woman. It is a very racist country. For example, once I took the lift inside of a large company. I was going to speak at a seminar that was happening there. Then a person in the lift, told me ‘aren’t you leaving yet? Isn’t it time for you to leave now?’ For this person, as I am black, I am simply a cleaner, and if I wasn't cleaning it anymore I had to leave.

But that day I was not a cleaning lady. I was actually a guest in that building. I was even a very important one.

S. M., Seven years in Brazil