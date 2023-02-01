Indeed.

I would also go a step further. This is an example of a state, the UK, introducing measures to compel individuals to work contrary to their own choice. In the parlance of international law that is known as forced labour.

The 1930 Forced Labour Convention, which the UK has signed and ratified, defines this as “all work or service which is exacted from any person under the menace of any penalty and for which the said person has not offered himself voluntarily." Protection from this is one of the most fundamental rights in international law, and I would say that what the government has proposed is a pretty clear-cut reversal of the protections under that convention and related domestic law.

Those Tories who have actually read the Forced Labour Convention could, conceivably, argue that the bill is sheltered by the "normal civic obligations of the citizen" exemption of the Forced Labour Convention. But the bill does not talk about “obligations” of all citizens. It’s too preoccupied with removing rights, including that for collective representation from particular workers in named professions.

Others might argue that restricting the right to strike is nothing like forced labour, because workers can still quit. Employers might be able to threaten dismissal if minimum service levels aren’t maintained, but they can’t (yet) prevent people from walking out the door.

Perhaps. But, as many such workers cannot reasonably quit their jobs because of the risks of abject poverty this would entail, the bill is a proposal to abuse those workers’ positions of economic vulnerability to remove their freedom of choice in work, and in protest. “Abuse of power or of a position of vulnerability … for the purpose of exploitation”, by the way, is language found in the international law on trafficking. We’re in dangerous territory here, and for the government it’s not a good look.

In short: the proposed measures of the government’s anti-strike bill look scarily close to a nascent form of state-sponsored forced labour.

It's a long way from the rhetoric of Theresa May that asserted the UK as a global anti-slavery leader. Not that this British government would be bothered. International law and human rights are not their thing. As should be clear by now, they govern for the benefit of their chums. Everything else, from the rights of poorly paid essential workers to the international reputation of their own country, is irrelevant to them.