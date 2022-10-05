Philp argues that lax thresholds of proof make it possible for “claims” to succeed, and cites as evidence the statistic that over 90% of referrals lead to someone being designated a likely victim of trafficking. Serious criminals including “sadistic rapists and brutal murderers”, he concludes, are abusing the “loophole” of Britain’s modern slavery laws to avoid being deported.

Philp also suggests, repeatedly, that UK immigration lawyers are facilitating this. “Immigration lawyers cottoned onto this loophole some time ago,” he says, “in some cases lawyers even submit copy-and-paste claims for different clients without bothering to change the details. It is making a mockery of Britain’s goodwill.” Elsewhere he observes that referrals are often made only after a migrant has met with an immigration lawyer, and that some people claim they’ve been trafficked after previously denying or not mentioning it. This, he says, explains an increase in referrals in recent years.

Philp finally links the issue to channel crossings. He says that during his time in the Home Office he saw multiple examples of people crossing the channel in small boats and, when faced with removal back to Europe, claiming to have been trafficked in order to avoid deportation.

Objection, your honour

“It’s outrageous,” said Ahmed Aydeed, a director at Duncan Lewis Solicitors. “It is extremely insulting and horrific to state that being a survivor of trafficking is somehow a loophole.”

Aydeed wasn’t the only lawyer incensed by both Philp’s article and the general tone coming out of the Home Office. All three practicing immigration lawyers interviewed for this article took umbrage at the suggestion they would knowingly, or lazily, submit evidence that was untrue or inaccurate. This is a serious charge that could get them struck off.

They were further bemused by the idea that they or their clients could game the system, even if they wanted to.

“The most important thing to remember is that the Home Office is the decisionmaker about who goes into the NRM,” said Carita Thomas, an immigration lawyer who has worked with survivors of trafficking for over a decade. “It’s not lawyers and it’s not survivors who make that choice. If people are being admitted into the NRM, it’s because the Home Office agrees they merit consideration.”

The NRM – the National Referral Mechanism – is the legal framework through which victims of trafficking are identified and offered support. ‘First responders’, including some government authorities, NGOs and charities, flag signs of trafficking and submit a referral to the authorities. People cannot apply directly into the NRM – they must be referred by a first responder. Once a referral comes in, the Home Office reviews the case and issues a preliminary decision stating whether there are ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe the person may have been trafficked. If yes, the person enters the NRM. Their case then receives further scrutiny, a process which can take years, and then a second, ‘conclusive grounds’ decision is issued stating whether the Home Office formally recognises them as a victim of trafficking or not. In 2021, 91% of conclusive grounds decisions were positive.

“So I don’t understand (Philp’s) statement at all,” Aydeed said. “Where is the evidence behind these shameful statements?”