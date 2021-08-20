The anti-trafficking movement has left sex workers behind

For a few years, before a conscious effort was made within the movement to educate ourselves on the growing trafficking hysteria, we would respond to questions about trafficking with assurance that we were only discussing ‘consensual’ sex work. Sex trafficking, we said, was something else entirely.

This was incorrect, and perhaps short-sighted of us as a movement. It ignored not only the fact that trafficking survivors often slipped into sex work, but also that sex workers could become ‘trafficked’ simply by performing a normal day’s work. In the United Kingdom this redesignation happened en masse in 2015 when the Modern Slavery Act defined sex trafficking as third-party facilitation with no coercion necessary. This legally designated a huge portion of the sex industry – including myself – as trafficking victims even if we did not consider that to be true. The definition is so broad as to include sex workers who are moved around internally by a third party, which turned me into a victim of trafficking the moment my brothel manager put me into a taxi to visit a client in his own home. The Modern Slavery Act made the legal definition of ‘trafficked’ meaningless, but it also made it impossible to continue to argue that sex work and sex trafficking aren’t connected. They are.

The unnecessary separation may have contributed to the number of NGOs who refuse to take a position on sex work because they don’t feel like sex work is an issue that is relevant to them. “Sex work is different from trafficking,” one policy officer explained to me, using our own movement's talking points as a way to avoid supporting our movement. “We don’t need to take a position, really. We’re not trying to impact or change the sex industry.”

In April 2019, I was swept up in a modern slavery raid. The brothel that I work in was one of a string of locations targeted in a five-day crackdown on immigration offences, and the officers attending had just taken three people from the nearby car wash into immigration detention. There were, thankfully, no clients in the building. The five of us working were either making food or doing our makeup when the officers barged into the girls’ room. They shouted at us, separated us, and as they photographed our passports I couldn’t help but think that the legislation that the anti-trafficking sector pushes for might have something to do with us after all. The law does not recognise a separation between sex trafficking and sex work, so why do we?

Cultural consciousness

It is challenging to criticise the anti-trafficking movement: how can someone be opposed to a movement aimed at combatting slavery? Is opposing the anti-trafficking movement implicitly pro slavery? In the cultural consciousness, opposing slavery and trafficking is considered a ‘unifying’ consensus issue. Unlike most stories involving migration, trafficking and slavery are never presented as ‘divisive’ or controversial issues, and the great NGO-industrial complex is very rarely criticised or questioned.

But it is also true that the general population has very specific, very incorrect, ideas about what trafficking and modern slavery look like.

Our entire conception of trafficking is based on the few media stories that are filtered down to us by news editors and producers and the things that we see in movies. Trafficking by kidnap is a particular favourite – the kind that can be imagined as a crime imposed against nice, normal people who are taken from their ordinary, middle-class lives. TV writers and true crime podcasters love this, especially when sex is mixed into it.

The general public also has a voracious appetite when it comes to sex trafficking. A quick online search for ‘sex trafficking merch’ provides a unique window into a problem that it is fashionable to care about. Celebrities like the American country singer Carrie Underwood use their platforms to amplify the messaging, posting pictures with red crosses on their hands and turning a human rights issue into an Instagrammable moment. It is an issue that people care about.