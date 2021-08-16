The importance of unpopularity: taking a position on law and policy on sex work

Over time the field got busier. International conventions and national laws were passed. The focus broadened to include trafficking in many sectors of the economy and of all people. And anti-trafficking organisations appeared that only sought to provide services to victims – they had no explicit policy and advocacy aims. However, one can neither end nor even reduce modern slavery by only providing services to those trafficked, in the same way as governments cannot prosecute themselves out of the problem. The root causes must be tackled.

With growing number of ‘apolitical’ service providers the anti-trafficking field has become muddier and the positions taken by organisations on policies surrounding sex work are less clear. The group of the undecided has grown.

Getting off the fence

The way to ‘fence-sitting’ seems to have been paved by regulators. The custodians of the two main European legal instruments – the Council of Europe with its Anti-Trafficking Convention, and the European Commission with its Anti-Trafficking Directive – have both avoided taking a clear position on sex work. This was a necessary compromise, as it would have be impossible to reconcile the divergent views of member states on this issue. Hence, both legal instruments are limited to discouraging the demand for services from victims of all forms of trafficking, and individual countries are left to adopt their own approach on sex work. Without this compromise, it would have been impossible for 47 and 28 countries respectively to agree on a common legal text. Yet, this also appears to have sent a message that it is possible to deal with trafficking without taking up the question of sex work.

But is it?

Over the years, I have heard many organisations explain that they don’t take an explicit position. Many of these are service providers who do not wish to be political. It is okay not to have position if you have not had the opportunity to think it through properly, consult relevant stakeholders (especially survivors of trafficking and sex workers) and consider organisational impact. However, maintaining neutrality as a stance because the issue is controversial, or out of fear of upsetting someone, is difficult to justify if your mission as an organisation is to end human trafficking. It is very hard to change public opinion if you try and avoid confrontations and robust arguments.

Organisations which sit on the fence frequently find it hard to grapple with the fact that laws and policies are often the very structures and systems that enable trafficking to occur in the first place. Take the example of kafala – a tied visa system common across the Middle East. It binds migrant workers to their employers, giving them total control over the workers’ status. This has led to widespread exploitation. However, it would be simplistic to say that changing a visa regime alone would stop trafficking.

The overseas domestic worker visa in the UK is a case in a point. For a period of time between 1998 and 2012 domestic workers were able to change employers. Many workers used the opportunity to run away from exploitative employers, get support from NGOs, and find better employers. Workers had more agency and were able to act against exploitation without losing their status. While the position of workers improved, the change did not completely stop trafficking for domestic servitude because other systemic issues stayed unchanged. For example, enforcement remained weak and exploitative employers rarely faced prosecution, facts which made it easy for them to bring other workers into the UK for the purposes of exploitation whenever one found the courage to leave.

We know that systems and structures impact on the risk of trafficking and our ability to advocate for solutions. Commitment to eradicating the structural causes that lead to trafficking – be they labour market regulation, migration policies, or how rights are enforced – should be the raison d’etre of the anti-trafficking movement.