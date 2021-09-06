Institutionalised victimhood: the ‘progressive’ alternative for sex work in the Philippines

The Philippines was the first Asian country to ratify the 2001 United Nations Human Trafficking Protocol. It also enacted its own anti-trafficking law in 2003, which continues to be nationally celebrated as a victory for women’s rights. The campaign for this law was led by women’s rights groups such as the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women – Asia Pacific (CATW-AP) and the governmental Philippine Commission on Women* (PCW). Ending the sexual exploitation of women and children was a core focus of their campaign.

The introduction of the anti-trafficking law has created confusion regarding whether sex workers should be treated as criminals or as victims of trafficking. The law defines ‘trafficking’ in broad language such as the “abuse of the vulnerability of individuals for the purpose of exploitation”, and this regularly leads to the conflation of all forms of sex work with “sexual exploitation” in anti-trafficking policies and practices. At the same time, the sale of sex is criminalised under the Philippines’ Revised Penal Code and law enforcement agencies can legally arrest and detain sex workers. This regulatory tension has allowed law enforcement officers discretion in their actions and rendered sex workers vulnerable to harassment, extortion, and violence.

Dominance of the ‘victim’ perspective

For CATW-AP and PCW, anti-trafficking represents a political opportunity to redefine sex workers as victims, or ‘prostituted women’, rather than criminals. Since 2004, PCW has championed an anti-prostitution law based on the Nordic model, which decriminalises the sale of sex while criminalising buyers and third parties. This proposed law is backed by the Philippine Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), whose members include PCW and CATW-AP as well as NGOs like International Justice Mission (IJM).

The shift from criminal to victim is intended as a signal of sympathy and support. But by defining sex work as a problem to be solved, rather than as a form of work that could benefit from greater rights and protections, the Philippines is able to use raids, rescue, and rehabilitation as the primary strategies for ‘protecting’ sex workers. This in turn increases their precarity, reinforces stigma, redirects them to low-paid and insecure work, and entrenches their exclusion from political life. As usual, sex workers have not been asked what they think about these policies. Many sex workers prefer their flexible hours and higher rates to the long working hours and low wages offered in retail, factory work, or domestic work.

Fence-sitting

The Philippines’ anti-trafficking practices have been criticised by a small number of academics, activists, and journalists, but this has not yet translated into organisational opposition. No major anti-trafficking or women’s rights organisation in the Philippines publicly supports sex workers’ rights. Amnesty International - Philippines has not backed Amnesty International’s endorsement of the decriminalisation of sex work. And the absence of a visible sex workers’ rights movement in the Philippines, owing to criminalisation, stigma, and a woeful lack of resources, no doubt reinforces the dominance of the anti-sex work position in anti-trafficking.

However, some organisations that had previously taken a strong anti-prostitution position have moved towards more ‘politically neutral’ territory. IJM and Visayan Forum Foundation have responded to criticism of their anti-prostitution rescue missions by pivoting toward child sexual exploitation in their programming and sidestepping the question of sex work. Others have shifted their focus to ‘labour trafficking’ in fishing, agriculture, and domestic work, thereby perpetuating the distinction between ‘sex’ and ‘labour’. HIV/AIDS organisations tend to be more welcoming of sex workers, but they do not generally engage with anti-trafficking and rarely openly advocate for sex workers’ rights. There are several reasons for this public silence on sex work, and they vary among individuals and organisations.

Political costs of advocating for sex workers

To be clear: anyone who came out in support of sex workers’ rights in the Philippines would almost certainly pay a political price. The understanding of prostitution as victimhood has powerful cultural inertia and is accepted as a core feature of a “third world anti-imperialist feminism”. Despite some notable exceptions, most conversations on prostitution in the Philippines are underpinned by nationalist critiques of colonialism and global inequality, with prostitution in US bases and the sexual exploitation of Filipina workers overseas as central themes. Feminist Catholic nuns are particularly influential in Philippine women’s movements, having led organisations such as GABRIELA, Development Action for Women Network (DAWN), and the Third World Movement Against the Exploitation of Women. These groups all lobbied alongside CATW-AP for the anti-trafficking law.

Support for sex work is furthermore framed by several leading, Philippine-based scholars and activists as a form of Western ideology that ignores structural poverty and racism. This inhibits organisations and individuals from openly supporting sex workers’ rights. Apart from professional survival, the need to preserve alliances among progressive groups to lobby for other issues – such as ending violence against women and children, reproductive rights, and other workers’ rights – is often part of the perceived trade-off between challenging the dominant paradigm on sex work and keeping the peace. Leaders of the Catholic Church and Christian groups wield significant influence over Philippine politics and universities, and public figures who deviate from the rescue paradigm risk being branded as immoral.