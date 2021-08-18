Criminalising sex workers’ clients makes trafficking worse

My take from that experience was that this is such a hot button issue. How do you navigate it without causing eruptions from somebody? Everybody was fiercely holding their lines so that you could never find a middle ground, or find compromise, or even have a dialogue that was worth having about the problems.

I was once a trustee for the One25 project in Bristol, which works with street-based sex workers. I felt like I understood the awful impact on an individual when they reach the level of street-based sex work. And for me, it was irrelevant whether or not the person had chosen to engage in sex work before they began to be exploited. The point was that they were now being exploited – so let’s help them.

Emily: So has Unseen taken a public position about the regulation of commercial sex work?

Andrew: No, and partly because of that meeting in Parliament. It was just like, ‘Whoa, okay. This is a minefield.’ I would say that different views are held in Unseen. And it's not a problem. We're very clear in terms of what our boundaries are, and that we're against all types of exploitation and particularly those that meet the threshold of trafficking. But I didn't want us to get drawn into this discussion. I didn't think it was going anywhere or that it would achieve anything. That wasn’t a philosophical or moral stance, it was pragmatic. There was no point entering into this debate because it is just too toxic.

Emily: Did the internally different positions also make that complex to navigate?

Andrew: No, I don't think that was an inhibitor. It was that if we say anything, we're just going to invite fire and brimstone from some sector. And what does that achieve?

Emily: That meeting in Parliament was quite a while ago. Has there been an ongoing conversation around this at Unseen, or did it more or less stop there? Did Freedom United’s recent announcement that it supports decriminalisation, for example, spur a conversation in the office?

Andrew: It's not a huge area of discussion for us. I think for my frontline colleagues, they're too focused on dealing with what's in front of them. And then at the organisational level, our standpoint is to ask what works and where's the evidence. And if there isn't evidence to show that it works, then why are we doing it?

Over the past 14 years, I've seen funding, policy, procedure, and government action based on the flimsiest of evidence. And my response to that is, ‘That is a waste of time, energy, and money. And it's not moving things forward.’ Yet we keep making the same mistakes because we’re not taking the time to gather evidence on what works, and then doing that. If you do that the whole discussion moves from the emotive camp to the practical camp, and that's where we need to be. That’s where Unseen tries to be, and in some ways it diffuses the contentiousness of it.

Emily: Commercial sex is treated differently than other forms of labour exploitation. The package of tools that people talk about for construction, or agriculture, or factories – trade unions, labour inspections, etc. – doesn’t get translated across. Why do you think that happens, and what makes commercial sex such a politically sensitive issue?

Andrew: I think there are a number of things at play. Part of the problem with such deep-seated issues is that the approaches of the various agents involved are fundamentally different. There are also no easy solutions or quick wins, and when that’s the case we end up hamstrung by our political system. You’ve basically got a two-year window before politicians are thinking about re-election, but if you're going to address any complex issue you need to be thinking in terms of 20 to 40 years. We’re talking generations. That can’t be done within the political construct – it will always be kicked into the long grass for being too difficult to deal with.

I think the second thing is that there's a huge amount of misogyny at play in tackling it.

Third, I think you have very loud voices with opinions that aren't necessarily backed up with fact. Everybody's talking very, very loudly and nobody's listening to anybody else. You also have a historical legacy, in that our mishmash of laws around prostitution have been built up over time and – still – are hung up on Victorian values. Then you have public sentiment, which has a lot of denial in it. One in 10 men purchase sex, something I always like throwing in at a conference, which meets up with that ‘what if it was your daughter’ question. I could go on and on. So when you then say, ‘Okay, so what about this issue?’, you have all of these things intersecting at once.

I think we have to have the humility to accept that this is a really complex issue, that we need to go slowly, that we need to hear from all voices, and that we actually need to try and define the outcomes we want. Some of those outcomes may be the least-worst options.

Emily: When you said misogyny is part of the problem, what do you mean? Do you mean buying sex demonstrates misogyny? Or do you mean that wanting to give sex workers rights hits up against misogyny and people not caring about sex workers?

Andrew: When I was doing the ‘It Happens Here’ report, we looked at the Nordic model and I ended up having a long conversation with the Swedish minister who brought the Nordic legislation into effect. It was really, really revealing. The takeaway for me was that it came out of 40 years of gender equality legislation. What they said was, when someone purchases sex a transactional relationship forms that creates an imbalance between the buyer and seller. They brought in the Nordic model to try and correct that imbalance. It then got jumped upon in terms of trafficking, but even back in 2011/12 when I had this conversation they were saying that the evidence for reducing trafficking was pretty thin.