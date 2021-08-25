Lost in translation: do anti-trafficking organisations reflect their employees' views on commercial sex?

Not everyone endorsed this overall stance. One respondent indicated that they were “not in favour of the sale of sexual services” due to the “risk of sexual exploitation”.

It is also worth noting that around a third of respondents did not express a personal position on commercial sex, which is a significant minority. Most who didn’t express a personal position didn’t explain further. However, one person stated that “I haven’t done sufficient research to take a position personally. It is an extremely divisive topic which has perhaps made me hesitant to engage more fully.” This suggests that, for this respondent at least, limited knowledge and political controversy are making it difficult to form an opinion.

While four people indicated that they did not have a personal opinion regarding sex work, another four simply skipped the question entirely. This is one of several questions where a minority of respondents did not answer yes or no, and instead did not answer at all. Another question with a notable non-response rate asked whether people felt able to express their personal viewpoint in public if it differed from the viewpoint of their organisation. These non-responses can probably be traced to people not being sure whether to answer either yes or no, which in turn speaks to the complexities and politics of the underlying issues.

Most respondents felt able to publicly share their personal position (64%), yet a majority also expressed concern that their relationships with other organisations (52%) and with funders (36%) would suffer if they supported decriminalisation.

The 64% figure suggests most anti-trafficking specialists feel able to express their personal opinions in public despite a widespread reluctance to take a public stance regarding commercial sex at an organisational level. This was not always the case: a minority of respondents (16%) reported feeling unable to state a public position if it was different from that of their organisation. So while self-censorship happens occasionally, it is far from the norm: there remains room to share personal opinions in public within many organisations.

The other findings strengthen the earlier point about differences between personal opinions and organisational constraints, since many respondents also expressed concerns that publicly supporting decriminalisation would have negative implications for their relationships with other organisations (52%) and with funders (36%). In a further question, 68% of respondents answered ‘no’ when asked whether they think that anti-trafficking organisations in the UK “feel comfortable expressing a public opinion on sex work”. The fact that two thirds of respondents believe that the sector as a whole is reluctant to speak up is hugely significant. Anti-trafficking organisations tend to be very reluctant to criticise their peers, since they routinely work closely together and share common goals. So the fact that so many organisations currently remain on the fence is likely to contribute to a mutually reinforcing dynamic, where it is much easier to remain neutral than to take a clear position on commercial sex and potentially damage relationships with their peers and other stakeholders.

As our findings earlier showed, respondents gave several reasons why organisations do not have a public position, including lack of research, irrelevance to their specified remit, political controversy, and concerns about funders and peer organisations. Our findings suggest that most staff at anti-trafficking organisations are personally supportive of sex worker rights, and that most feel able to raise their voices personally in public, yet there remain major constraints when it comes to taking a position at an organisational level.

92% of respondents indicated that their organisation had not taken a public stand regarding Diane Johnson’s proposal to introduce the Nordic model in the UK.

This brings into focus a stark divide between sex worker-led organisations, who collectively mobilised in strong opposition, and anti-trafficking organisations, who only rarely took a public position. Given this divide, it should not be surprising that 52% of respondents also indicated that they had not heard of the open letter from Decrim Now, which was central to political opposition to Johnson. Only three respondents indicated that their organisations had an internal conversation regarding whether to sign the letter. Seven reported that they had considered signing the open letter in a personal capacity, four of whom did. Only one of those four was a member of an organisation which had a public position on sex work.

These results can be interpreted in two different ways. In one reading, a lack of knowledge regarding the letter suggests that sex workers’ rights organisations could do more to engage with the anti-trafficking sector. Alternatively, this lack of knowledge can also be read as symptom of a broader lack of engagement by anti-trafficking organisations with sex worker-led organisations. There is truth in both. Sex workers and their allies have frequently written about their disillusionment with the anti-trafficking sector and their reluctance to engage with them because of how they have been treated within anti-trafficking circles. And, as this survey shows, many anti-trafficking organisations do not view engaging with the sex sector or supporting workers’ demands as part of their remit. Both readings ultimately point in a common direction: many anti-trafficking professionals are not aware of key initiatives by sex workers’ rights activists. As we previously discussed, 68% of our respondents believe that the status of commercial sex matters for anti-trafficking strategy, but it is hard to incorporate this position into programming if you don’t sufficiently engage with sex worker organisations.

We don’t want to read too much into the Decrim Now letter as a singular issue. We recognise that open letters are common, and that this was only one of any number of things which called upon the time and energy of staff at organisations which are continually overstretched. Some people may have wanted to sign, but ultimately never followed through due to the press of other demands on their time. The fact that Johnson’s proposal was (initially) a private member’s bill, rather than a party political matter, could also have been a contributing factor here, since a calculation may also have been made that it was unlikely to succeed and therefore didn’t merit much investment.

It is worth noting, however, that the Decrim Now letter also overlapped with a public petition which called upon the UK government to restore rights to domestic migrant workers. Many anti-trafficking organisations threw their public support behind this second petition, which was eventually bluntly rejected, while remaining silent on sex work. The fact that many anti-trafficking organisations supported one public initiative but not the other is symptomatic of a larger reluctance to take a public stand regarding commercial sex.

Separating sex work from human trafficking?

Some respondents to our survey maintained that they were specifically focused upon human trafficking, and therefore did not need to take a position regarding commercial sex more generally. The following response provides a good example of this approach: