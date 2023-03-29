In 2022, almost 75,000 people applied for asylum in the UK. Of these, 45% entered the country by taking ‘small boats’ across the English Channel. The government’s response to these crossings has been extreme and unrelenting hostility.

Its latest step is the Illegal Migration Bill, currently being debated in Parliament. It is guaranteed to cause immense hardship, exploitation, and misery and follows in the wake of other failed deterrence policies, including the 2022 Nationality and Borders Act and a series of expensive and draconian deals with France to militarise and police border zones.

An alternative approach is desperately needed, and many are suggesting that reform could find inspiration in the humanitarian visas that the Home Office has made available to Ukrainian refugees. These have allowed Ukrainians to obtain travel documents while still in other countries and travel legally to the UK. Progressive actors have latched onto them because they represent a different, more humane approach to forced displacement than the UK has shown other groups in recent times.

However, ‘legitimate’ political space to argue for treating other nationalities with the same respect is scarce. The idea of a humane and generous asylum visa system for all is deemed politically unserious in many quarters, and this makes it difficult to talk about solutions on the scale needed to truly solve the problem. So all of us on the side of refugees’ rights are in a bind. Partial solutions that contort to fit the shrinking ground of the ‘politically possible’ are transparently insufficient to resolve the problem. And I fear that pursuing them right now is diverting energy from the fight against the bill’s attack on the right to territorial asylum.

Help us uncover the truth about Covid-19 The Covid-19 public inquiry is a historic chance to find out what really happened. Make a donation

So we need to decide. Do we keep shrinking our demands to try to protect ever-more restricted groups of ‘good immigrants’ that might benefit from bespoke schemes? Or do we take the more difficult path of fighting to protect the basic right of all people to ask for protection, regardless how they travel?

In the face of this bill, I think we need to stick to the broadest position we can. That means believing the country will want something better if we make the case for it, rather than reducing our demands to fit through an Overton window that has already been dragged so far to the right.

Time is running out.

Safe access to the UK

The rise in the number of people crossing in the last few years is partially explained by the reduction in viable alternative routes. Nobody puts their lives at risk in the back of a lorry or aboard a dinghy if they can simply take a plane. But for most people around the world, travel is tightly restricted. Governments require citizens of the world’s poor and dangerous countries to obtain visas before they travel, and task airlines with preventing all those without visas from flying.