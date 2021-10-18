Banning child labour jeopardises working children’s right to survive

The 1990s saw the growth of several working children’s movements like Bhima Sangha. Despite the challenges they conducted their own research and advocated for their own rights in local, state, national and international forums. They challenged societal prejudices and stereotypical notions about working children, and even fundamental ideas of what constitutes ‘childhood’. They faced up to the ILO and demanded to be heard during policy formulations. They highlighted the value that they found in work – which they clearly distinguished from exploitative labour – and demanded that their rights as workers and children be upheld. And they called for the root causes of child labour be addressed comprehensively.

However, in the years that followed and especially after 1998, when the ILO adopted the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention (No. 182), ‘ban and boycott child labour’ consolidated into a key political project on the world stage. ‘Raid and institutionalise’ protocols were implemented at the national level in many South Asian countries, and from that point onwards it became very difficult for children and young people to identify publicly as working children or adolescents. Working children’s unions stepped back from visibility and hesitated to stand at the forefront of their own struggles and negotiations. Organising continued in some places at the local level, but mass mobilisation was hard to sustain.

The situation is slowly changing again. India’s child labour legislation was amended in 2016 to allow ‘safe work for adolescents’, which fostered greater acceptance and allowed some older children to step out of the shadows. Yet major challenges remain. One is that not all ‘safe work’ warrants the name, and many adolescents are brazenly exploited under the guise of ‘safe work’. The second is that labour rights are under the axe the world over, and even more so in South Asia. Collective bargaining has been curtailed like never before and the fear of losing jobs places all workers and their unions, including those of working adolescents, in very precarious situations.

Local governments, which are closest to children’s realities, have the potential to offer support but in practice they are often restricted in terms of autonomy, resources and agility. Right now, some of the more impoverished communities are seeing a high rise in the number of under-age marriages and in trafficking of children for work, yet local officials are struggling to respond adequately to these developments.

Across the levels of government India certainly has some officials and agencies with the integrity and courage to look at the realities head-on and commit to addressing the immediate concerns of children, but they are too few in number. They are also limited by their geographic or sectorial jurisdictions, and when they try to think beyond these boundaries they inevitably come up against other restrictions.

Covid has made a bad situation worse

The experiences of children in exploitative labour have turned even more alarming with the Covid pandemic, as even the minimal safety nets children had access to have been unravelling. In normal times they could at least rely on support from certain childcare institutions and open shelters, but such services have been shuttered for months. The government’s response meanwhile has been to categorise ‘vulnerable communities’ into different boxes and provide them with certain forms of emergency support. Working children and adolescents, as always, were excluded from this process. For instance, during the lockdown the Indian government decided to provide midday meals and free sanitary napkins to school-going children, while working children were left out without a thought!