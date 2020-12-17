INTERVIEW: Some observations on the anti-trafficking field

For almost two decades, Helmut Sax has straddled the boundary between research and practice around anti-trafficking. He has long sat ‘on the inside’ of official international anti-trafficking bodies and yet is widely and publicly critical of the ways in which anti-trafficking efforts often fail. BTS caught up with him in the context of this twentieth anniversary debate.

Neil Howard (BTS): Helmut, you have nearly two decades of experience as both an anti-trafficker and a scholar of anti-trafficking. In this series, we’re looking at the concept of ‘exploitation’ and taking stock of where the field has gotten to in its fight against it. What’s your take on where the field is at?

Helmut Sax: The ultimate goal of anti-trafficking is not the prevention of trafficking, but the prevention of exploitation. Conceptually, trafficking should be regarded as no more than a preparatory act, something that creates or maintains situations of dependency which make people vulnerable to being exploited. The added value of making trafficking a criminal offence is precisely that it enables us to address these situations – what I call the ‘logistics’ of dependency. But doing so means working much more closely with wider efforts to end exploitation. For example, when it comes to supply chains, we shouldn’t just be focussing on monitoring but instead need to address poor working conditions, weak labour rights, and all the underlying cause factors that lead to a need for monitoring in the first place.

Neil: So why is that not happening?

Helmut: Ironically, it’s partly attributable to the fact that, as a criminal offence, trafficking is typically addressed through the criminal justice system. This leads to a heavy emphasis on investigation, arrest, and prosecution, with the obvious consequence that individual criminals are targeted instead of the exploitative circumstances in which they operate. In practice, this sees states work hard to increase their numbers of trafficking investigations and convictions, but their actual focus really should be on addressing exploitation.

Neil: Indeed. I know that much of your work has focussed on children and their rights, so I’d like to ask you to explain the particular place that children have in the anti-trafficking universe.

Helmut: The trafficking definition has completely failed in relation to children. The three elements of the general definition (‘recruitment’, ‘means’, ‘for the purposes of exploitation’) only make sense when considered together. However, with their problematic understanding of childhood, the drafters of the Palermo Protocol decided to skip the ‘means’ element as a requirement for establishing trafficking among children. As a result, in principle, any recruitment or transportation of children with the mere intention of exploiting them legally constitutes child trafficking. This means that basically all child labour situations, even those where parents have put their children to work, would equate to ‘trafficking’ – which includes dozens of millions of cases worldwide! This is of course both meaningless and impractical.