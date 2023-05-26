Modern slavery experts have blamed the government’s controversial new borders law for a sharp drop in the number of potential victims being offered protection.

Just 58% of initial decisions by the Home Office’s modern slavery protection system, the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), were successful in the first quarter of 2023 according to figures released this month. A year ago, the figure was 89%.

Similarly, the number of positive final decisions, made later on in the process, has dropped from 92% in early 2022 to 75% in early 2023. These are the highest rejection rates from the NRM since at least 2014, the furthest back the available data goes.

That's despite the fact referrals are increasing. The Home Office received 4,746 referrals for potential victims of modern slavery between January and March – the highest quarterly total since the NRM was established in 2009 – while the Modern Slavery Helpline, operated by the charity Unseen, saw 26% more calls in the first quarter of 2023 than in 2022.

“All the numbers are going in one direction,” said Andrew Wallis, the CEO of Unseen. “[Calls to the helpline] are just another part of the evidence basis that says there is a problem.”

The Nationality and Borders Act came into force at the end of January and raised the bar that referrals must clear to succeed – with some saying it placed unreasonable demands on people who had fled modern slavery.

“Rather than providing a source of hope for victims, the Nationality and Borders Act is making it harder for people to access support,” Lucy Symington, a parliamentary officer at Anti-Slavery International, told openDemocracy.

Raising the bar for evidence

To align with the Nationality and Borders Act, the statutory guidance used by case officers to assess modern slavery referrals was also updated.

One of the key concerns raised about the new guidance was the amount of extra detail and evidence that a first responder must now provide when making a referral. A person cannot self-refer into the NRM – only designated first responders like the police may apply on their behalf. Where the threshold for a positive reasonable grounds decision used to be “suspects but cannot prove”, under the new guidance a positive decision is now “based on objective factors but falling short of conclusive proof”.

“The statutory guidance states that an ‘objective’ factor is a piece of information or evidence that is based in fact; such as information provided by first responders based on observable fact, medical or expert reports, and police reports,” Robyn Phillips, of the Human Trafficking Foundation, told openDemocracy. “A victim’s own testimony alone is no longer sufficient for a positive reasonable grounds decision.”