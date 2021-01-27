Open letter: change course on the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour

In light of the current pandemic and the official launch of the 2021 UN International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour on 21 January, the following public statement comes from a large number of prominent professors and researchers, supported by many experienced practitioners of development NGOs and agencies and working children themselves. At the heart of the statement lies an urgent call for more realistic and evidence-based approaches to child labour to be developed in dialogue with the research community and working children and their families.
It has become painfully clear that the COVID-19 pandemic does not affect all equally. Children are particularly vulnerable to the physical, psychological, social, and economic effects the pandemic has caused. Apart from disruption to education and lack of internet access, severe mental health problems can arise from extended isolation while growing up. Furthermore, UNICEF has warned us that COVID-19 has compounded food crises resulting from conflicts, disasters, and climate change to turn a nutritional crisis into an imminent catastrophe threatening millions of children in the immediate future.
Post-COVID recovery is unlikely to return children to pre-COVID conditions: disrupted and increasingly unequal economies, climate change, and growing land and water shortages are likely to make children’s lives increasingly precarious. Many families have been forced to include their children in efforts to obtain the necessities for life, which can result in extensive and even dangerous work, sometimes making schooling impossible. There is thus an urgent need to provide long-term supporting interventions to improve the lives and chances of these children.
As mentioned, 2021 has been declared the International Year for the Elimination of Child labour in direct support of Target 8.7 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which stipulates that child labour in all its forms is to be eliminated by 2025. Following the ILO’s own global estimates on child labour, even in a pre-COVID world this objective was entirely unrealistic. Currently, there is a great danger that working children’s precarious situations can be further damaged by well-intentioned, but ineffective and potentially counterproductive pre-COVID-19 norms and practices that are primarily based on ideological and emotional convictions instead of scientific evidence and working children’s own experiences.
The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has been a learning experience for many people, demanding a reconsideration of some of the values that lie behind the way we live. We have learned to appreciate the value of poorly-paid front-line workers in a variety of services, even if this is still not reflected economically. We have seen young people taking up responsibility to help those who are vulnerable and needy, knowing that it is inadequate to rely on formal institutions for support. People have established food banks and soup kitchens for those whose food security is shattered. Small, local, informal classes have sprung up for children deprived of schooling and without resources for online classes. In short, as people have been driven apart physically, the values of social connectedness and responsibility have come to the fore. Old ways of living no longer work and are unlikely to work in the future, even when the pandemic has come to an end, as new challenges brought about by climate change and other factors will continue to make the conditions for many of the world’s children even more difficult.
In the light of this growing appreciation for cooperative inter-responsibility, it is now time to consider long-term strategies to eliminate harmful child labour in ways that effectively improve the lives of the children concerned. Removing them from work is no help if this drives them deeper into the famine and broken lives that the work was undertaken to mitigate.
To be helpful, interventions must be adapted to situations that vary not only locally, but also according to the specific status and circumstance of the children concerned – boys, girls, disabled children, children in minority groups, and children of different socio-economic statuses all have different needs and different vulnerabilities. Intervention should consider well-being holistically: it must attend to the overall well-being and development of the children – physical, mental, social and spiritual – as stipulated by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC; articles 17, 23, 27, 32). Subsequently, children’s work and the developed interventions must be assessed according to the actual effects – both beneficial and damaging – on the children’s well-being.
In many societies, children are educated to grow in their responsibility and contribution to their families and societies as they acquire competencies. Participation in work often contributes to this education – understanding ‘education’ to go beyond schooling, which indeed has been shown on occasion to damage such cultural learning. Even outside the COVID-19 crisis, appropriate work can have benefits for children, which should not be withdrawn from those who are in other ways disadvantaged: beneficial work should be encouraged rather than prohibited.
To ensure that interventions to end child labour achieve holistic improvement, we can no longer continue blindly with the well-intended but unrealistic goal of eliminating child labour by 2025. Instead we have to take into account what working children and their families are already doing to mitigate their hardship and improve their lives, and to consider how, both in response to the COVID crises and the precarious future, it might be possible to build on this.
We therefore call on the UN, UNICEF, and the UNCRC Committee as the primary overseers of the UNCRC along with the ILO to facilitate a more inclusive dialogue among governments, UN agencies, donors, NGOs, researchers, and working children themselves.
Signatories
- Dr. Tatek Abebe, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway
- Dr. Jiniya Afroze, Terre des hommes, Switzerland
- Dr. Bree Akesson, Wilfrid Laurier University, Canada
- Prof. Priscilla Alderson, UCL, UK
- Dr. Mohammed Alrozzi, University of Bath, UK
- Prof. Nicola Ansell, Brunel University London, UK
- Dr. Marina Apgar, Institute of Development Studies, Sussex University, UK
- Dr. Deniz Arzuk, University College London, UK
- Dr. Dena Aufseeser, University of Maryland Baltimore County, USA
- Mr. Mavuto K. Banda, University of Hull, UK
- Mg. Marco Bazán, Instituto de Formacion de Educadores de JANTs, Peru
- Vittoria Becci, Sciences Po Law School, Paris, France
- Dr. Shelina Bhamani, Aga Khan University
- Dr. Tanu Biswas, University of Bayreuth, Germany
- Prof. Janet Boddy, University of Sussex, UK
- Prof. Michael Bourdillon, University of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe
- Prof. Jo Boyden, University of Oxford, UK
- Mr. James Suru Boyon, African Movement of Working Children and Youth, Senegal
- Dr. Nicolás Brando, Centre for Children's Rights - Queen's University Belfast, UK
- Dr. Rachel Burr, School of Education and Social Work, Sussex University, UK
- Mr. Richard Carothers, Children and Work Network (member), Canada
- Dr. Eve K. Chandaengerwa, Midlands State University, Zimbabwe
- Dr. Kristen Cheney, International Institute of Social Studies, Netherlands
- Dr. Tara Collins, School of Child and Youth Care, Ryerson University, Canada
- Dr. Philip Cook, University of Edinburgh, UK
- Prof. Michelle Cottier, University of Geneva, Switzerland
- Dr. Gina Crivello, University of Oxford, UK
- Prof Alejandro Cussianovich, Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos - Lima, Perú
- Prof. Ellen Desmet, Ghent University, Belgium
- Dr. Jenny Driscoll, King's College London, UK
- Prof. Claudia Espinoza Carramiñana, Grupo interdisciplinario estudios niñez de Universidad Católica de Valparaíso, Chile
- Dr. María Florencia Amigó, Macquarie University, Australia
- Mr. Justin Flynn, Institute of Development Studies, Sussex University, UK
- Dr. Lourdes Gaitán, Grupo de Sociología de la Infancia y la Adolescencia (GSIA), Spain
- Prof. Karl Hanson, University of Geneva, Switzerland
- Dr. Jason Hart, University of Bath, UK
- Dr. Roger Hart, Graduate Center of the City University of New York, USA
- Jennifer Haza Gutiérrez, Melel Xojobal A.C. Mexico
- Prof. Heinz Hengst, Hochschule Bremen, Germany
- Dr. Neil Howard, University of Bath, UK
- Dr. Roy Huijsmans, International Institute of Social Studies of Erasmus University Rotterdam, Netherlands
- Dr Afua Twum-Danso Imoh, University of Bristol, UK
- Dr. Mélanie Jacquemin, Institut de Recherche pour le Développement, LPED- Aix Marseille Université, France
- Lic. Santiago Joaquín Morales, Universidad de Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Dr. Victor Karunan, Chulalongkorn University, Thammasat University, Mahidol University, Bangkok, Thailand
- Prof. Anne Trine Kjørholt, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway
- Prof. Andrea Kleeberg-Niepage, Europa Universität Flensburg, Germany
- Ms. Lea Kulakow, Kindernothilfe, Germany
- Prof. Cath Larkins, University of Central Lancashire, UK
- Prof. Deborah Levison, University of Minnesota, USA
- Prof. Manfred Liebel, University of Applied Sciences of Potsdam, Germany
- Prof Ronald Lutz, University of Applied Sciences, Erfurt, Germany
- Dr. Nicolas Mabillard, University of Geneva, Switzerland
- Dr. Stanford Mahati, University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa
- Prof. Claudia Maier-Höfer, Evangelische Hochschule Darmstadt, Germany
- Mr. A K M Maksud, Grambangla Unnayan Committee, Bangladesh
- Dr. Gillian Mann, Child Frontiers, Canada
- Marta Martinez Muñoz, Enclave de Evaluación, Spain
- Mr. Philip Meade, University of Applied Sciences of Potsdam / ProNATs e.V. Germany
- Mr. Per Miljeteig
- Prof. Phil Mizen, Aston University, Birmingham, UK
- Org. MNNATSOP, Movimiento Nacional de Niños, Niñas Adolescentes Trabajadores Organizados del Perú
- Org. MOLACNATS, Movimiento Lactinoamericano y del Caribe de Niños, Niñas y adolescentes Trabajadores- MOLACNATS
- Dr. Virginia Morrow, University of Oxford, UK
- Dr. Maria Federica Moscati, University of Sussex, UK
- Dr. William Myers
- Lic. Quesil Nina Ramos, Universidad Nacional del Centro del Perú
- Prof. Chamutal Noimann, BMCC City University of New York, USA
- Dr. Sevast-Melissa Nolas, Goldsmiths, UK
- Prof. Julia O'Connell Davidson, University of Bristol, UK
- Ms. Claire O'Kane, Proteknon Foundation for Innovation and Learning, France
- Dr. Sam Okyere, University of Bristol, UK
- Dr. Alula Pankhurst, Young Lives Ethiopia
- Lic. Martin Paolini, Universidad Nacional de Lujan Argentina
- Dr. Noam Peleg, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
- Prof. Minerva Gómez Plata, Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana. Programa Infancia, Mexico
- Dr. Kirsten Pontalti, Proteknôn Foundation, Canada
- Prof. Gina Porter, Durham University, UK
- Dr. Rebecca Raby, Brock University, Canada
- NATS. Samira Ramirez, Movimiento Lactinoamericano y del Caribe de Niños, Niñas y adolescentes Trabajadores- MOLACNATS
- Dr. Maria Eugenia Rausky, CIMeCS-IdIHCS/CONICET-Universidad Nacional de La Plata, Spain
- Dr. Alberto Rinaldi, Sciences Po Law School, Paris, France
- Org. Ternura Revelde, Ternura Revelde, Argentina
- Dr. Elsbeth Robson, University of Hull, UK
- Dr. Keetie Roelen, Institute of Development Studies, UK
- Dr. Rachel Rosen, University College London, UK
- Mr. Iven Saadi, University of Applied Sciences of Potsdam, Germany
- Dr. Helmut Sax, Ludwig Boltzmann Institute of Fundamental and Human Rights, Austria
- Prof. Jacquelyn Sennett, Western Washington University, USA
- Prof. Spyros Spyrou, European University Cyprus, Cyprus
- Ms. Carolina Szyp, Institute of Development Studies, Sussex University, UK
- Dr. Jessica K. Taft, University of California, Santa Cruz, USA
- Prof. Nigel Patrick Thomas, University of Central Lancashire, UK
- Dr. Dorte Thorsen, Institute of Development Studies, Sussex University, UK
- Mtra. Irma Alma Ochoa Treviño, Arthemisas por la Equidad, A.C., Monterrey, Nuevo León. México
- Dr. Edward van Daalen, McGill University, Canada
- Prof. Wouter Vandenhole, University of Antwerp, Law and Development Research Group, Belgium
- Prof. Debbie Watson, University of Bristol, UK
- Prof. Ben White, International Institute of Social Studies, Erasmus University, Netherlands
- Prof. Reinhart Wolff, Alice Salomon University Berlin, Germany
- Mónica G. Yerena Suárez, Educando en los Derechos y la Solidaridad A.C. Mexico
