Silencing refugees in Greece

In early April, images of refugees being teargassed by Greek police temporarily reawakened the European public to the ongoing ‘refugee crisis’. The images showed the premature end of the ‘Caravan of Hope’, in which hundreds of people departed from the Diavata camp near Thessaloniki, Greece and sought to cross over the border into Macedonia. The caravan was but the latest manifestation of refugees’ collective refusal to give up on the prospect of a better future for themselves and their families.

News reports of the caravan did not, however, focus on the participants’ demand for a freer, better life. Nor did they focus on the dismal conditions underlying this open display of defiance against their confinement within Greece. Instead, much of the news coverage suggested that the cause of the march was a rumour that the border was set to open and focused on “clashes” between “migrants” and police. The BBC, for instance, labelled the caravan as a “fake news border movement”. Such reporting is emblematic of how the political voices of refugees are often rendered mute in media accounts.

That said, to have reports at all these days is rare. There are some exceptions, such as the protests in Diavata or more recently in the overcrowded camp on the island of Samos, but in general the so-called refugee crisis in Greece has all but disappeared from mainstream news reports. The few stories that do appear are depressingly predictable – a litany of suffering, pain, and despair.

The problem with reporting only pain

Highlighting the dire humanitarian conditions is important, as more than 15,000 people languish on the islands alone in what Amnesty International calls “abject misery”. But refugee camps are characterised by more than human suffering. They are social and political spaces shaped by everyone from humanitarian agencies and state authorities to volunteers and refugees. They are places where people stand up for themselves, and thus are continually punctuated by disorder and dissensus. Indeed, refugee camps on Chios and Lesbos have become important sites of resistance against the European Union’s increasingly restrictive border regime.

Mainstream coverage tends to strip away refugees’ agency by reporting on the camps in purely humanitarian terms. As a result, people’s ability to cope, to resist, and to demand their rights despite the humiliating conditions is often rendered invisible.