The home economics of child labour

A lot of the households and families we meet are in difficult circumstances. Most are unemployed or, even where they have jobs, things are not going well. They are trying their best to put food on the table and ensure their children go to school but there is no support for them to achieve this. As a result the whole family must work together as farm labourers or in other jobs to make ends meet.

The children are supposed to be in school and, now that education is free in Ghana, it is easy to blame such families for breaking the law. But in reality we are just blaming them for being poor. We have to face reality and admit that unless we increase support for such families, child labour will not go away no matter how hard we preach against it.

Why is that?

There are a lot of misunderstandings around child labour. Some people believe that children are working because they’re bad apples or truants. Others say that child labour in Ghana is due to child trafficking or child slavery. These sorts of claims amaze me. People aren’t just trafficking children or forcing them to become slaves. Children work due to poverty and hardship, and most of the ones we see have no other alternatives.

Now, there are adults who take advantage of them. Those of us working at the grassroots level are well aware of this. But these opportunists get the chance because of the situation that the children and their families are in. Household poverty is the root cause and we are not doing enough to tackle that.

That’s why you have to help the household if you want to help the children. If the family isn’t in a good position, you can’t just put the child in school or stop the child from working and expect that everything will be OK. That sort of intervention doesn’t end well for these children.

We’ve seen this so many times. A well-meaning person or NGO comes in and sponsors a child. There is a lot of fanfare at the beginning, but after a short while that child will be back in their former place of work or not attending school regularly because things are not OK at home. Unless the benevolent party just keeps on sending funds throughout the child’s education, that initial help doesn’t go anywhere.

Many NGOs are active in the region around child labour, including your own. What drives and shapes their work?

The ways that NGOs access funding in Ghana is a major problem. We need money, and very often funding comes from overseas partners with strings attached. Funders usually expect you to implement a programme according to their wishes. But that doesn’t mean they have the right solutions.

For example, they may direct you to use the funds for sensitisation programmes around child labour. This may be useful to an extent, but we can question whether children are really working because they lack knowledge about the evils of child labour. My experience makes me doubt that. Instead of sensitisation events, the funds could have more impact if, for example, they are given out as micro-finance grants or as seed capital to struggling families. Many of the women we meet are very resourceful, and giving one of them even 2000GHS (approximately $200) to start something could make the difference between their children having to work or not. As an activist on the ground you may see this clearly. You may even raise this with the funder. But they have their own agendas and don’t always listen.