There will never be another Mo Farah

Meanwhile, the main support system the UK offers survivors of trafficking and modern-day slavery, known as the National Referral Mechanism, is unfit for purpose. It is onerous, restrictive, and riddled with barriers to entry. To begin with, potential victims need to be referred into the NRM by a designated ‘first responder’. This includes specialist charities, local authorities, and the police. This is already a high bar for people who may not speak English, have never been to the UK before, and potentially have no way of accessing this information.

Once in, they are given a preliminary decision that says whether their case has enough merit for them to be considered potential victims. If granted, they will receive an allowance of £38 a week, accommodation, access to the NHS, and an offer for counselling. Work, though, becomes illegal once their original visa expires. They then may wait years – and frequently do – before receiving a final decision. But even that does not offer a route towards regularisation. A positive decision from the NRM might strengthen an asylum claim, and a victim might obtain ‘discretionary leave’ of up to 2.5 years to help their recovery. But this leave isn’t renewable and asylum claims are often considered weak. So odds are they will eventually be forced to leave.

The NRM also requires the victim to cooperate immediately and fully with the police and Home Office in order to receive support. This might seem logical to people who have never worked with migrants or traumatised people before, but it’s deeply problematic. It can be incredibly hard to open up about an ordeal, especially in front of strangers, and some of the survivors I’ve supported were so terrified of the authorities that they avoided the NHS and even public transportation out of fear of being identified and detained. What’s more, victims are only protected from immigration enforcement whilst they are in the NRM or have an application pending with the Home Office. If they exit the NRM or have their application refused, they are subject to immigration enforcement and will be easily found because they are now on the radar. Many people refuse to take that risk.

No more Mo’s?

Today, people who have been through the horrors of trafficking and modern-day slavery are not treated as survivors but rather as suspects of a crime and subjects of immigration control. Farah’s story shows us that a still flawed, yet more compassionate system once existed in the UK, and could exist again. A system where the right supports are in place, where public places like schools are safe spaces for survivors to seek help, and where survivors have people by their side to advocate for their rights.

Farah’s brave, public testimony gives us the opportunity to seriously examine the support offered to victims. We must demand a new vision of support for survivors that responds to their actual needs. For many of the people I support, justice would look like dignity and safety at work and a pathway to settlement, including a way for them to bring their children to the UK. It is time we give them that.

If you or someone you know has been affected by human trafficking, modern-day slavery, or exploitation, you can contact the Modern Slavery and Exploitation Helpline: 08000 121 700.

If you are a migrant domestic worker who needs urgent support with your current immigration or employment situation, please contact: