Two years on £38 a week: life inside the UK’s trafficking support system

Catherine does not feel safe. She hasn’t since she came to the UK four years ago to work in the household of a wealthy, Middle Eastern family. And her experience with the government’s programme for survivors of human trafficking and modern slavery has done little to make that feeling go away.

Catherine entered the UK on the Overseas Domestic Worker (ODW) visa, which prohibits holders from changing employers or extending their stay if they leave their employer. These restrictions, which Theresa May put into place as home secretary in 2012, can and do trap domestic workers into abusive and exploitative employment.

For months, Catherine said, she was verbally abused, made to eat off the kitchen floor, and had her pay withheld. She worked constantly, without days off. Eventually a neighbour helped her to escape and find support from a charity. From there she turned to the government for help.

She entered the National Referral Mechanism, the UK’s system for recognising and supporting survivors of trafficking and modern slavery. But once inside the NRM she found that it offered little in the way of solutions. Catherine is not alone in this. Survivors and advocates who spoke to openDemocracy said domestic workers’ problems aren’t limited to the employers themselves. The government’s treatment of people seeking support, they said, puts them at further risk.

“They don't respect you,” Catherine said. “Your rights don't mean as much.”

First survive the abuse, then survive the NRM

The NRM is a two-stage process. Following a referral, the applicant receives a preliminary “reasonable grounds” decision regarding whether they are likely to be a victim of trafficking. A positive decision entitles them to basic support, including legal and psychological support, and a small subsistence payment of around £38 per week for as long as their case is open. They must then wait for a “conclusive grounds” decision, which, if positive, officially recognises that they have been trafficked.

In 2021, the average wait for this second decision was approximately 500-600 days.

Survivors and advocates both told openDemocracy that this long processing time puts people at risk of further exploitation. This is because it compels them to find new work to supplement their subsistence payments and meet their obligations to their families back home. Depending on their circumstances they may or may not be able to do this legally. But even when work is permitted, their legal limbo makes it difficult for them to find work under good conditions.