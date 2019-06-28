Too Black for Canada, too white for Congo: re-searching in a (dis)placed body

The de-cluttering of institutional violence I experienced during my master’s is ongoing. However, I want to situate this piece in ‘re-searching’ my (dis)placement and its relationship to the destructiveness of ‘producing’ and ‘consuming’ ‘knowledge’. I want to unpack a constant question I ask myself, “Where is my place when/if I am participating in the production and consumption of my own unhumaning?”

When I first asked this question, it caused me to spiral deeper and deeper within interrogations of placelessness and the relevancy of research to (dis)placement.

Two years of my master’s was spent striving for lucidity – struggling to name what was happening to me and to others I care for – a form of violence in and of itself. By engaging in this praxis and survival of re-searching, I am making sense of my (dis)placed and colonised positionalities and inserting my experiences within research and academia.

A large part of this insertion required me to enter a process of re-searching. I offer a small caveat here: I do not have a clear definition for processes I have undergone and/or am currently experiencing. However, I can elaborate that at this moment, for me, re-searching was and is beyond the reflexive, at times surface level questioning and ‘check-box’ practices that academics undergo in their methodology courses.

Re-searching considers and reckons with systemic and structural violence, but it also necessitates that we answer where and how care (in all senses of the word) exists.

It is more than probing ethics and positionalities. We have to question care, what and how it can look like, where it is in our work, and how to continue to focalize it in our work, our communities, and for ourselves, especially on a careless earth.

This deep inquisition also disregards all white western Euro-American (this includes Canada which is often disappeared from discourse on ‘North America’) constructions of ‘rationale’ and ‘order’, and requires us to go back whilst moving forward to ask, ‘why here, why now?’ This question continues to serve as a critical rupture in my relationship with placelessness within the academy.

My relationship to (dis)placement – too Black, too white and making space for grey

I am a Black African immigrant cisgender woman with Congolese origins. Defined by a life of transiency and nomadity, a rare constant has been my lengthy residence in the geopolitical space of Canada. This country is heralded for its politeness, ‘feminist’ prime minister, cold weather and multiculturalism. Only rarely will you find much attention to its historic and contemporary genocide of Indigenous peoples, enslavement of descendants of African peoples, and rampant anti-Black racism.

I am part of the first generation that was born and raised outside of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) within my family. As a result, I am out of place in the DRC.

A consequence of this (dis)placement is that I am a visitor in all places. In Canada, I experience overt and implicit anti-Black racism daily. While in Congo, I am labeled mundele (white person/foreigner). These experiences concretise why I am too Black for Canada and too white for Congo – why I am foreign in all places.