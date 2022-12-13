Speaking to openDemocracy, Emily Apple, communications coordinator at police monitoring group Netpol, said: “It comes as no surprise that maintaining corporate interests is a priority in defining what actions are classed as aggravated activism and what actions reach the threshold of interest by counter-terrorism policing.”

In a 2018 paper, the government said CTP have “a range of tactical and technical capabilities at their disposal to disrupt terrorist activity, including covert human intelligence sources, surveillance assets and the lawful intercept of communications”.

openDemocracy’s latest findings suggest these measures could be being used against direct action groups such as Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, which regularly target oil giants or other major businesses with links to fossil fuel firms.

The groups’ members have been involved in protests such as blocking the entrances to offices of organisations including the Bank of England, NewsCorp, Shell, Ferrari and Bentley.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil told openDemocracy they had “no option but to continue” these activities despite the risk of being assessed by the CTP.

They added: “The coming terror [the climate crisis] is being driven by the policies of the current government, right now it is planning to destroy the Global South and low-lying states, to destroy farming, to destroy the rule of law, democracy, culture and tradition.”

openDemocracy contacted the government over this allegation but did not receive a response.

‘A disturbing pattern’

Last month, Just Stop Oil activists staged four days of protest on the M25, repeatedly shutting down parts of the motorway that encircles London.

At the time, home secretary Suella Braverman criticised police commanders for not taking a firmer line against demonstrators, whom she branded “extremists”.

She said: “In recent months and years we have seen an erosion of confidence in the police to take action against the radicals, the road-blockers, the vandals, the militants and the extremists.”

Two days before Braverman’s speech, police had preemptively arrested three people they believed were planning to demonstrate on the M25. At the time, the Met said police were “acting on intelligence”, though it’s not known whether this was intelligence from or shared with CTP.

The Met says it has arrested 755 people in relation to activism led by Just Stop Oil since 2 October. Hertfordshire Police also arrested three journalists covering the demonstrations, though the force later apologised after an independent review found the arrests “were not justified”.

Braverman is pushing to hand police more powers to confront activists. The Public Order Bill currently going through Parliament contains measures to restrict protest activity and increase police powers. It criminalises ‘locking on’ and interfering with infrastructure – protest tactics popular among climate activists – as well as introducing protest-related stop-and-search powers and ‘serious disruption prevention orders’, which prevent individuals with previous protest-related offences from protesting.