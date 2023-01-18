The gas industry paid a lobbying firm more than £200,000 to set up and run a parliamentary group urging ministers to back new fossil fuel projects.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on hydrogen, made up of 17 MPs and Lords, has repeatedly lobbied the government to support “blue hydrogen”, which is made from gas, and for “hydrogen-ready boilers”, which burn gas.

Both technologies have been criticised by scientists, who say they are a distraction from proven low-carbon alternatives to fossil fuels based on renewable energy.

The current and former chairs of the APPG on hydrogen are Conservative MPs who previously worked for fossil fuel companies that could benefit from the group’s lobbying.

Connect PA, a lobbying firm, runs the ‘secretariat’ of the APPG on hydrogen. Its work is funded mainly by the gas industry, including by gas producers Shell and Equinor, gas network owners Cadent, SGN and Northern Gas Networks, and gas boiler manufacturers Baxi and Bosch.

The parliamentary register of APPGs shows these organisations and others with an interest in hydrogen have paid Connect PA more than £266,000 since 2018 to run the group.

The APPG has published reports that promote its sponsors’ work on hydrogen in case studies that appear to be little more than adverts. They include Shell’s work on hydrogen for transport, and plans by Bosch, Baxi and SGN for hydrogen heating.

Bosch’s case study is written from the company’s perspective in the first person, suggesting corporate lobbyists had a significant hand in putting together what purports to be the work of 12 MPs and five peers.