What do you do if you keep getting caught offside? Time your runs better? Find a smarter way to build up play and break the lines? Well, if you’re Boris Johnson and Priti Patel, you do things a little differently: you get rid of the linesman.

That’s the situation the UK finds itself in now. The government is threatening to remove the most fundamental protection we have against abuse of power – the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) – so it can do as it pleases.

To do so would represent perhaps the biggest attack on human rights in this country, all to push through a racist and unethical policy that trades human rights for cash.

Since the European Court of Human Rights grounded the UK’s unjust flight to Rwanda last week – upholding rules that said refugees should not have been on the plane – we have already begun to hear from ministers about the need to get rid of ‘European judges’.

The prime minister’s spokesperson has also said the government is “keeping all options on the table” when it comes to removing the UK from the ECHR.

This is a power grab to take away our rights and remove any checks and balances on the government. It is not a new tactic, it’s the hallmark of Johnson’s government – from rewriting the ministerial code post-partygate to planning to scrap the Human Rights Act.

But this is a particularly dangerous escalation of the government’s agenda. Leaving the ECHR would throw away the hard-earned fundamental rights of countless people, and be a blow to the UK’s international role, standing and reputation. It cannot be allowed to happen.