14:08. It’s half an hour later when the police do get there. They threaten arrests but no one is interested in walking away now. Six officers from the Met Police might have been able to help the eight officers from the Home Office – but there are maybe 20 locals now in the close and they can’t arrest everyone. The only way for the van to leave is through the one entrance, and a decent enough number of people now stand in its way. They might get it out if the police can force a route or if they arrest enough people that everyone else leaves. A radio call goes out for more officers to come to the close.

There’s a call-out on social media that we need more people to stop the immigration raid. Texts are pinging around WhatsApp groups, including one used to organise a local basketball club and one to a reading group.

With each minute that passes, another person appears around the corner of the road until a sizeable crowd has gathered. These are local people. There are school teachers, bike mechanics, local councillors.

14:54. Almost an hour since the first police arrived and there’s no backup yet. There are now about 50 people filling the road. The police are trying to work out what to do: we overhear them weighing up trying to walk the arrested man out and into another van. We start to chant: “Let him go! Let him go!” The mood is jubilant, not hostile. Some immigration solicitors have arrived and are trying to negotiate the man’s exit from the van. Some people in the crowd ask for the man to be given water and allowed to go to the toilet; I am told the immigration officers insist he already has water, but he is not allowed to leave the van. (Editor’s note: we put this allegation to the Home Office, and a spokesperson claimed it was “absolutely not true”.)

15:34. Someone tweets that a number of Met Police Territorial Support Group vans have lined up outside Peckham police station. By the time the police do arrive there are more than 100 people in the close – maybe as many as 150. The crowd of people is now encircling the van and the chanting is now constant: “People power!” and “I believe that we will win!” ring out around the estate. There are teenagers there on scooters. Parents are holding babies. Older people stand further back from the police line.

16:28. About 20 more police pull up. Some have blue plastic gloves on their hands as if ready for an arrest. How much resource is being put in, just to arrest one man? I look behind me and see the huge number of people who’ve now gathered. They can’t arrest everyone here. There’s no way they’ll be able to push through, surely? We link arms in a chain and stand firm.