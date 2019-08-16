British navy goes all in with Trump against Iran

While the Royal Navy has thirteen frigates, with up to nine normally available, it has only six destroyers. Worse, these very expensive ships – they cost about a billion pounds each – have had a troubled history since they entered service between 2009 and 2013. The propulsion system has caused the most difficulties, including a problem with operating in warm waters – something of an issue if they are deployed to the Gulf.

The effect of this is two of the destroyers are undergoing long-term repairs. HMS Daring has been laid up awaiting a major refit since 2016; HMS Dauntless was also laid up in 2016 and is now in the middle of a similar refit, which will take until 2021. The other two ships of the class, Diamond and Dragon, are both in service but HMS Diamond’s last six-month deployment in 2017 had to be cut short after two months because of unspecified mechanical problems.

The rule of thumb with naval deployments is that if you want to keep one ship on station at a distance you need at least two others in addition to allow for maintenance and sailing to and from port. This means that two destroyers on patrol in the Gulf would mean none would be available for anything else.

That might not seem relevant – there are plenty of frigates available – until you consider the Iranian tactics. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has specialised in fielding large numbers of small, fast patrol craft and even speedboats, and also has drones. It has long practised ‘swarm’ tactics – using a score or more boats to harass opposing ships. They may not even intend offensive action, but just to keep a warship tied down as it tries to work out what is going on. It is all part of Iran’s wider move towards irregular war.

For a warship on the receiving end of this kind of tactic, all the weapons in the world are of little use if the radar and fire control systems on them cannot cope with simultaneously tracking large numbers of small boats, as well as drones and even mini submarines. For that specific task, the Type-45 destroyer with its computing power probably has as much capability as any ship in any navy worldwide.