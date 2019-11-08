1989: the end of what?

When one reads the series of thoughtful anniversary articles of the moderate German left-wing press, for example the taz and Der Freitag, it is easy to see why this was so: the West Germans, when taking in the reality of East Germany, were at the same time discovering their own repudiated past: the GDR in the 1980s was as grey, poor and respectable as the Federal Republic had been in the 1950s. Also, it was disconcertingly German. The phrase “Deutschland, einig Vaterland” (Germany, united homeland) comes from the GDR anthem (“Auferstanden von Ruinen”) written by two formerly émigré communists: Johannes R. Becher, a former expressionist (and President of the Writers’ Union in the East as well as minister for cultural affairs), and Hanns Eisler, a former collaborator of Adorno and Brecht.

East Germany which, by virtue of being a socialist workers’ state, saw itself as inherently and essentially anti-fascist, did not go through the western soul-searching about the Nazi past and had none of its hang-ups. Who would have dared in the West to call their defence forces the Nationale Volksarmee and its security apparatus the Volkspolizei? Who would have dared to reintroduce Prussian military pomp with brass bands and Grenadier paraphernalia and reclaim the national literary and philosophical heritage as the centrepiece of a national-proletarian identity? There was more talk in the GDR of Luther and Goethe and Herder and Fichte than in the West. It looked so disconcertingly old-fashioned and seemingly unaware of historical complexities, almost naïve.

The most committed Eastern communist author, Heiner Müller, was much more deeply German than the melancholy Western progressive mourners of Germany, Siegfried Lenz or Martin Walser (also Brecht in his chorales was heir to the Lutheran hymnal, to Bach, and to German baroque poetry, more profoundly German than Gottfried Benn). Like Syberberg, Heiner Müller appropriated the alleged “demonism” of German history with a ferocity which has shocked the German-speaking world.

So, East Germany represented the unrepressed past – also the reproach, inaudible in the West, of “German democracy”, a reproach undoubtedly founded on the assassination of Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht and on the defeat of the German working class – that nobody wanted or wants to confront, even today.

At the same time, East Germany was more defeated, too, than embraced, with the destruction of its economy, the mass emigration of its youth and with the unwillingness to integrate it. (Of the 120 section chiefs of the German federal government, 3 are East Germans, and not one single memeber of the federal government is, only Frau Merkel. Almost everything of importance is Western-owned.) German unity is considered an utter failure by a crushing majority of East Germans. But then such is the case with the “régime change” or “transition” in all the East European countries where, without exception, majority opinion considers the former system vastly superior to the present one, including among about half of those born after 1989.

A peculiar malaise

Apart from the overreported economic discontent (comparatively, East Europeans do indeed live less well than before 1989, even if you don’t take into account social and regional inequality and the sorry state of social services) – the apparent reasons for the malaise are peculiar.

The odd combination of the official revolutionary and conservative attitudes in “real socialism” gave these societies a sheen unlike any other. Compared to it, the present looks to our contemporaries like barbarian vulgarity with a low quality of everything, “culture” being the East and Central European word for what people think they are missing. There are of course national differences – Hungary being an egregious (negative) example – but the lack of a respectable press and publishing, the rampant provincialism (in spite of censorship, information about world affairs and about “abroad” in general was plentiful in comparison) going together with the disappearance of just about everything apart from American commercial television, film and YouTube.

The colonial ultramodernism, mocked so effectively by V. S. Naipaul, is conspicuous: backpacked vegan joggers and bikers abound, people who are slavishly following every fashion they imagine (often mistakenly) to come out of San Francisco and Berlin, while mining the wisdom of Wikipedia. They might also believe that Bernie Sanders or Jeremy Corbyn are “Marxists” and that the Pope and Greta Thunberg are members of the Illuminati.

All the same, people’s longing for something that for want of a better term I must call “more noble” is obvious.

Needless to say, this is exploited by irresponsible and corrupt demagogues, especially but not exclusively of the Right. “Democracy” is a laugh: but for this the democrats of the first hour are blamed, not the new tyrants. Press freedom is demanded by tired young men and women who do not believe that it is possible that any public discourse could be independent of vested interests. Sovereignty is claimed only for what is private, intimate, personal and emotional, while subjectivity is despised and thought to be nothing more than a cluster of vagaries put together from jagged fragments of genes, instincts and the prevailing social trends. Ultimately everyone just wants more money and more sex. And so on. In such an atmosphere, rages of various kinds dominate.

Collective intelligence

But our crisis is specific.

It is made specific by our past.

A past of confinement, servitude and suffering, certainly. But if we don’t remember its particular sources, this specificity will be disregarded, to our peril.

As I said, “real socialism” was ambiguous, both revolutionary and conservative. Equality was not its real ambition. But for what Bertrand de Jouvenel simply called “brotherly love”, material equality was a poor substitute. But even this equality was of a peculiar kind, as it was based on a non-recognition of superior claims arising from superior status, these claims being common to most known complex (“civilised”) societies. The acceptance of leadership is not the same thing as the acceptance of aristocratic excellence, of virtue linked to clan or caste. Leadership is a function, a calling, a profession, deserving of no particular respect. (Do not forget that in post-Stalinist societies there was no “charismatic” leadership, and charismatic leadership is not aristocratic anyway.) Even today, East European societies are less respectful and less deferential than Western ones. All that talk about “Byzantine servility” and an Eastern cultural yen for tyrants is just undeserved ethnic contempt and “Orientalism”, that does not even deserve a mention.

The Party

Also, practically nobody will pause for a moment to consider what the main institution in these societies, the “communist” party – The Party! – really meant. (Slavoj Zizek’s favourite quote, “Die Partei, die Partei die hat immer recht” [from an extraordinary choral work, music and lyrics by Louis Fürnberg], “the Party is always right”, refers primarily to the Central Committee. But this is not what I have in mind. In Fürnberg’s astonishing song, the Party is likened to a mother with strong arms who keeps us warm when it is cold outside and who will caress us tenderly. Like that! That is what I mean. After all, millions were members, not to speak of the Communist Youth League and other auxiliaries. As I have never been a member (on the contrary), I have no personal experience of this.

But this was the quintessential conduit of “civil society” under non-bourgeois and non-liberal, non-democratic conditions. Communal life (and here I don’t make any distinction between the Party and the official trade unions, “socialist brigades”, patriotic workers’ guards and the like) was organised tightly and citizens came together in an ordered way to discuss, mostly along prescribed lines, public affairs, current or transhistorical. As the Party – like the whole workers’ movement – was not set up territorially, but existed in the workplace (especially large industrial and commercial state companies and other state institutions), cells were socially homogenous, albeit male-dominated. But work (or “the economy”) was not divorced from politics, culture and science. The non-economic relevance of employees through membership in a “guiding force” defined as such in the Constitution – employees who also conceived of themselves as owners, however symbolic – this gave them a feeling or, if you wish, an illusion of shared power and of participation in an enlightened collective intelligence.

As this was never publicly and officially enunciated, except in Party poetry like in Brecht’s famous or infamous lines from his Lob der Partei (In Praise of the Party): “The individual can be annihilated/But the Party cannot be annihilated/For it is the vanguard of the masses/And it lays out its battles/According to the methods of our classics, which are derived from/The recognition of reality” – we anti-totalitarian dissidents could ignore it in all its respects, noticing only the repressive party apparatus, as if the communist party would not have been the largest ideological mass organisation outside the Roman Catholic and the Greek Orthodox church, which also cannot be reduced to the clergy and to the Inquisition.

The Party was essential for avoiding the consequence of the capital relationship (decisive in “real socialism”, too), i. e. the reduction of the producers to atomised “private persons” who would then be confronted by the awful majesty of state ownership, state planning and state steering of human activities. Political power was understood as being over the state, but not simply by a ruling class as such, but by an association with a spiritual dimension in which all members believed they shared: de Jouvenel’s “mystical body” as a body politic.

Through the decline and fall of the Party, many have felt that they are robbed of power, of political potency and agency, at least in a strong symbolic sense.

What remains is the power of the state, of law, of capital, none of which is shared in by civil society which is by definition non-political (a definition not accepted by any socialist current but which prevails in the present order). Thus, what we intended to be a liberation from centralised coercion, was perceived – concomitant with a sigh of relief – as a weakening of compound social power.

So it is not merely a bad mood and disenchantment that makes East Europeans look beyond “liberal democracy” (although, alas, in the wrong direction mostly), but the unresolved political dilemma of modern society: liberty fatally tied to separation.