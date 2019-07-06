Austria's smoking gun: Strache, “Ibiza-Gate”, and “Saint” Sebastian

Moreover, the niece of the Russian oligarch turned out to be a Bosnian or Latvian actress. The FPÖ talked about a “boozy story”, something which could happen to anybody under the influence of alcohol. The usual suspects were blamed: the media, specifically the German media meddling in Austrian affairs; the Jews, specifically Tal Silberstein and – suddenly also the Viennese-Jewish lawyer Gabriel Lansky (close to the SPÖ); the opposition parties, and so forth. However, no evidence whatsoever for these accusations exist to date.

Meanwhile the SPÖ went to court accusing Kurz of spreading disinformation (or “strategical lying”[ii]) when stating that the SPÖ was to blame for the production of the Ibiza-video. On July 1 2019, the SPÖ won this court case. Significantly, in this ruling, Kurz is now forbidden to make any connections between Ibiza-gate and the SPÖ in his election campaign. Moreover, Kurz has also promised not to mention Lansky anymore in this context. The search for the “smoking gun” continues.

The consequences

What are the consequences of this scandal? Many questions remain unanswered, apart from the search for the producers of the Ibiza-Video: why did it take Kurz more than 24 hours to announce a snap election? Why was the video launched 17 May 2019 and not in 2017 when it was produced; indeed, might this video have prevented a government coalition with Strache and the FPÖ after the national election of 2017? Will other and more secrets come to light? It is much too early to predict the outcome of the snap-election on 29 September 2019 in Austria – but one can draw some first conclusions:

– Viewed positively, a government which took a far-right party on board has failed – and failed the second time since the first ÖVP-FPÖ coalition in 2000. Moreover, nobody can claim anymore to be surprised that the FPÖ does not cater to the “small man and small woman”, but it is seemingly corrupt, prepared to make illegal deals with Russian oligarchs, attempts to cut human rights, damage democratic institutions and procedures, and so forth.

– Moreover, and in terms of broader lessons, it is also obvious that the far-right can only succeed if supported by the conservative mainstream, by big business and neo-liberal policies. Remaining in power – no matter what – has been and continues to be the motto of the Republican Party in the US – and of the ÖVP in Austria.[iii]

– The dissolution of the coalition government and the appointment of an interim government (with Brigitte Bierlein, the President of the Supreme Court, as Chancellor and Clemens Jabloner, former President of the Austrian Administrative Court, as Vice-Chancellor) have strengthened Austria’s parliament; new alliances have been made possible. The parliament has finally become the space for deliberation and debate again.

– The interim government – consisting of extremely experienced legal scholars, officials and prominent state employees – is not allowed to make big decisions because it has not been elected and does not hold a majority in parliament. However, in contrast to the former ÖVP-FPÖ government which seemed to be primarily committed to publicity, media performance and message control, the interim government welcomes experienced experts back into the government and as consultants. Recent opinion polls illustrate that many Austrian citizens would actually prefer the interim government and Chancellor Bierlein to a newly elected government made up of traditional politicians or media savvy and inexperienced party functionaries.

– It has to be emphasized at this point that former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has renounced his mandate as an MP. He decided to dedicate himself solely to campaigning for the ÖVP until the election on 29 September 2019. Kurz does not seem interested in democratic parliamentary debates and decision-making – indeed, he has now started a campaign titled “the people against the parliament”, a slogan which clearly illustrates his far-right populist mindset and polarizes the electorate.

Finally, everybody is relieved not to be confronted with daily or weekly instances of FPÖ hate speech which dominated the media and distracted viewers, readers and listeners from other much more important topics. Indeed, this period seems to be a much-deserved break from the daily indignation, anger and dismay which had overwhelmed civil society since the coalition’s formation in 2018. Opposition parties now have the opportunity to mobilize their voters and set a new agenda in the election campaign, which has already started.