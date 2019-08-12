Banning a burqa that doesn't exist – the cowardice of Dutch politics and the courage of those who resist

It took the Dutch government fourteen years to implement the ‘Burqa Ban.’ First passed in 2005 by a majority in the Lower House, it then failed to pass constitutional muster. Multiple revisions and multiple governing coalitions later, it finally was confirmed by both houses of parliament. Now it has come into force.

Western Europe has been accumulating prohibitions. Most recently, Denmark completely banned the Islamic facial veil, as have France, Belgium and Austria before it. Germany has banned it for motorists and is moving to eradicate it in as many public areas as possible. The Dutch ban applies to some public spaces but not others: government buildings, schools, hospitals and public transportation. Many Dutch, however, have the mistaken impression that the law applies to all public space.

This repression is part of a European-wide surge in Islamophobic symbolic politics with brutally real effects.

The politics of naming

While the law for years has informally been called the ‘Burqa Ban’, there are no women in the Netherlands known to wear a burqa (full body covering, often blue, with a mesh in front of the eyes).

Instead, during the early years of the Dutch mission in the Afghan War, the term was popularized in the Netherlands as a name for a different Islamic facial veil, the niqab (full covering, often black, with an open slot that enables the eyes to see and be seen directly). What is targeted by the Burqa Ban, then, is the wearing of niqabs.

Politicians and much of the media are finely attuned to the differences. During parliamentary debates, politicians continually speak of ‘burqas and niqabs’, even as the media has taken to ritually flashing a sign visually explaining the differences between the burqa, niqab, chador (full body covering with open face), and hijab (hair scarf). Yet the term ‘burqa’ proliferates irrepressibly.

By association, the ‘burqa’ calls to mind a tribal, patriarchal, violent and backward life where women are imagined to live a brutalized, passive, and pathetic existence. In the popular and political imagination, the presence of Islam threatens to infect beautiful, open, Enlightened and secular Dutch society with this cancer. As the story goes, migrants come here, bringing their traditions, refusing to adapt and wishing to Islamicise the whole of Dutch society. Muslim men repress and dominate their wives and daughters with a heavy hand and want to do the same with everyone else. All they need is a chance. ‘Burqa’ captures this narrative in a nutshell.

The reality of Dutch women’s facial veiling is strikingly different, an inconvenience which both politicians and media have done their utter best to ignore. Not only are there no known burqas in the Netherlands, but the typical Niqabi is a young woman, often a Dutch convert, deeply inspired by her religious journey even to the point of falling in love with Islam. For some years – sometimes a few, sometimes many – she takes to wearing the niqab – sometimes with great consistency, sometimes intermittently – and experiences religious pleasure in so doing. All this is well-known to the politicians: the Dutch anthropologist Annelies Moors has written on this for many years, including an extensive and publicly available report that she produced for the Dutch government in 2009 based on in-depth interviews.

In Professor Moors’ research, in media interviews, on social media and informally, Niqabis consistently tell of immediate family that more often than not are deeply opposed to their facial veiling: husbands might find it too dangerous (given public aggression), others in the Niqabis’ intimate circle find it too extreme and there are stories of mothers who break off relations with their daughters once they take this step. Other mothers, if for example they are Moroccan, are happy to walk beside their veiled daughters when visiting Morocco but will drop them like a hot potato when they return to Dutch streets.

The decision to wear a niqab, then, is neither lightly made nor easily sustained. In most cases, both the external society and the immediate social environment actively discourage any such thing. Those women who do wear the niqab in the face of this conjoined pressure are more often going against, rather than satisfying, the wishes and norms of their families.

Correspondingly, there are very few Niqabis in the Netherlands (much as in Denmark, Belgium, Germany, Austria and France) – no more than several hundred.

An overlapping patchwork of anti-Islam politics

To focus on how few women are targeted by the Burqa Ban is dangerously misleading, however. Not only the women themselves are impacted, but so too are all those in their immediate circle – children, husbands, parents, friends, neighbours, colleagues – who are witness to, fearful, and angry at the increased aggression, reduced mobility and forced work-arounds that are imposed on women they love and cherish.

The denigration entailed in the law then ‘leaks’ into the lives of other visibly Muslim women who do not veil their faces. On the ground, in streets, shops and offices, the law’s effect is to nurture increased harassment, denigration and violence against these Muslim women too – itself part and parcel of the comprehensive aggression towards European Muslims’ public presence and visibility. With the targeting of mosques, schools, politicians, holidays and festivities, leisure, sports, worship, arts, sartorial styles, communal initiations, dietary rules and greeting rituals, all the spaces of European Muslim life today pulse to the steady drum beat of insult and harassment.

Survey after survey has revealed profound prejudice against Muslims. Indeed, many Europeans yearn to eradicate European Muslims from the public domain. This cannot be achieved without resorting to a type of blatant discrimination and violence most politicians are not yet willing to endorse. For the moment then, the libidinal charge of political Islamophobia is being funnelled towards the legislative decimation of the most vulnerable element and population: Niqabi women. In this way, a law directed at a nearly non-existent, unprotected and unrepresented population – a few hundred women – simultaneously distils and energizes the much more comprehensive Islamophobia that is its origin and its end.

Citizens’ arrests

While similar to existing bans in other countries, the Dutch version includes a critically new component: the possibility of fellow citizens forcefully detaining Muslim women. A national newspaper explained, ‘if you are bothered by a woman wearing a burqa, [you are] allowed … to carry out a citizen’s arrest … holding the suspect to the ground [until the police arrives].’