The bio-politics of lockdown in Greece

In February 2020, shortly before the escalation of the COVID-19 crisis across Europe, I speculated on the prospects of the ‘right-wing faction’ within Greece’s ruling party, the centre-Right, conservative New Democracy, to shift the party further to the Right. This faction has a more nationalist orientation and socially conservative outlooks on areas such as foreign policy and security issues; relations between Church and the state; and the implementation of a stricter ‘law and order’ agenda.

Back then, the conclusion was that although this faction's operation within New Democracy was of a crucial significance for the attraction of conservative voters, its potential to engineer a fully fledged shift of the entire party to the Right was regulated by intra-party constraints.

However, since spring 2020 Greece has seen several incidents of police violence, as part of the alleged aim to implement the lockdown measures for the prevention of COVID-19 infections. This includes the alleged beating up of a civilian who was said to be ignoring the curfew by policemen in the Nea Smyrni neighborhood of Athens. This incident was followed by violent ‘reprisals’ on police units by anarchist groupings between 7-9 March 2021.

Taking into consideration that New Democracy’s right-wing faction has been largely vested with authority over issues pertaining to law and order, including the lockdown measures, the question here is: can one speak of a ‘right-wing shift’ within Greece’s governing party amid the COVID-19 crisis and if so, to what extent? Before attempting to answer this, and in order to comprehend the latest developments in Greece more efficiently and through a comparative lens, one should look to the imposition of lockdown measures by other conservative governments in south-east Europe.

COVID-19 and the conservative Right in Serbia and Bulgaria

On 15 March 2020, Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić officially declared a countrywide state of emergency in an attempt to “fight against an invisible adversary” and counter the spread of coronavirus. As part of the package of emergency measures, the military was ordered to guard hospitals while police were assigned to monitor those quarantined or in self-isolation for 14 or 28 days. Those who violated quarantine were to face imprisonment for “up to three years”. Meanwhile, the country’s prime minister, Ana Brnabić, announced the restriction of movement and the deployment of military units along Serbia’s borders.

The imposition of this strict lockdown was swiftly characterised as an authoritarian turn by Serbia’s opposition. The coalition Savez za Srbiju (‘Alliance for Serbia’), and its leader, Dragan Đilas, rushed to interpret the temporary limitation of civic freedoms as ‘the final phase before the establishment of a dictatorship’ by the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, Srpska Napredna Stranka (SNS).

Meanwhile, smaller opposition parties with a vibrant grassroots component, such as the Movement of Free Citizens (PSG) led by actor Sergej Trifunović, issued calls for civil disobedience under the banner of ‘Bukom protiv diktature’ (with noise against the dictatorship). This consisted of public manifestations by quarantined citizens across Serbia, at pre-arranged times, making noises ranging from loud music to repeatedly banging kitchen utensils. Due to the opposition’s fragmentation, this mobilization and the ensuing boycott did not prevent the astounding victory of SNS (61.60% of the vote) in the parliamentary elections of 21 June 2020.