Could Greece turn into another Hungary?

In October 2019, as president of the International Federation for Human Rights, I took part in an international civil society donor meeting. Knowing that I’m Greek, one of the participants, extremely influential and well-informed, asked me: “Is there any point in supporting civil society in Greece for it seems that it will end up like Hungary?”

I must confess that the question shocked me. A super-rich philanthropist, whose foundation funds civil society organisations all over the world, was bluntly telling me that ‘your country is going to turn into Hungary, so I’m packing up and leaving’. I answered him that prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s government stands on two planks: one comprises the traditional popular Right faction and the other the neoliberal European centre-Right establishment, which the ruling party, New Democracy, has consistently served since the day it was founded. New Democracy is the primary pro-European political party in Greece, and, in that sense, I could hardly imagine that the party of ‘anything European is good’ could mutate into a Viktor Orbán-like caricature of the ethnopopulist Right. This successful synthesis is why I believe that some popular left-wing readings of New Democracy as a ‘far-Right’ party in Greece are misdirected.

My interlocutor responded that Orbán, Hungary’s prime minister, had started off similarly, as the Hungarian version of a transition to a liberal democracy, and ultimately ended up what he is today.

“A society becoming fascist,” the philanthropist said, “is not manifested in a single march on the capital, once and for all. Fascism is the gradual mutation of citizens towards stances that they once detested themselves. Orbán is not Mussolini. He gets angry if you call him a fascist.” The fact that his positions leave a fascist taste in the mouth does not concern him at all. “So,” continued my interlocutor, “if Greece gets pressured anew with its fiscal policy or something else, then it is only a matter of time before it turns into a Hungary,” meaning that the anger will not be channelled into leftist demonstrations, as before, but into a right-wing redoubling.

The crucial opportunity for this ideological mutation is the refugee issue combined with Greece assuming the role of safeguarding the EU-Turkey Agreement on behalf of the European Union.

“From the moment that a country assumes the political duty to turn away refugees at the risk of their drowning, and to perform ‘pushbacks’ with the EU turning a blind eye, it is only a matter of time before it is completely morally degraded,” my interlocutor continued.

Europe’s watchdogs

We agreed on his concluding thought, and I have not seen him since. If a society facing blackmail gets used to the idea of being Europe’s watchdog, in the end, it will grow to like it.

A month later, in November 2019, tensions were boiling over on Greece’s eastern Aegean islands as a result of a cynical European policy and the Greek implementation of it. The EU policy stated that those refugees who reach the islands must stay there during the course of the asylum process; no one should be under the impression that they can continue their journey. The management of the refugee issue became the first hot potato for the new government, elected in July of that year on the naive belief that it would ‘solve’ it.

On 27 February 2020, as Turkey expected the arrival of more refugees from Syria, the Turkish president declared that his country would open its borders with the EU and not prevent refugees and migrants from crossing into it. This announcement automatically prompted an influx of migrants and refugees to Turkey’s western terrestrial border with Greece of Evros River. In response, Greece took strict measures to prevent border crossings, whereas thousands (up to 25,000) of people started gathering along the land border in Turkey. On 28 February, the Greek prime minister tweeted that no illegal entries into Greece would be tolerated and, accordingly, Greece asked for further EU support for border protection.