COVID-19: on the epistemic condition

The wet market

One central point of contestation seems to be the “wet market” which our philosopher tellingly relegates to the realm of “the archaic.” In a passage where he discusses the so called “point of articulation between natural and social determinations,” China becomes subjected to the most bare form of colonial observation: a “missing-link” of sorts, between archaic/savage/natural-determinations and modern/civilized/social-determinations:

China is thus a site in which one can observe the link – first for an archaic reason, then a modern one – between a nature-society intersection in ill-kept markets that followed older customs, on the one hand, and a planetary diffusion of this point of origin borne by the capitalist world market and its reliance on rapid and incessant mobility, on the other.[6]

I grew up with those wet markets and it never occured to me that I was living in some temporal residue of archaic savagery, until I observed closely the passage above. When I was a teenager, my mom owned a small eatery. She would go everyday to the local market to buy vegetables and meat. I would go with her from time to time, and I hated the smell of the market, that mixture of chicken shit and rotten fish. Those were hard times, especially in winter. Those red hands of the vendors for many years lingered in my memory, reminding me of the struggle and hardship of the working people as I got used to Europe’s glossy, sanitized, sexily lit supermarkets, also to be found in today’s major cities in China.

The existence of those “conditions of rudimentary hygiene” of these markets is not because of some “irrepressible taste” or “older custom.” It is first and foremost an economic condition, a dire economic condition at the center – not periphery of global capitalism. Wuhan is one of the “newly discovered” innerlands of the global production chain as the Chinese coasts have become more expensive. My own city, which is even smaller and historically less significant than Wuhan, has become in recent years one of these new territories of global capitalism. Major digital companies no less than Apple, Huawei and the like have recently moved to glossy, sanitized, and sexily lit office buildings in this unknown mountain capital of one of the poorest provinces of China. Big Data they call it, the most cutting-edge development of Reason. Global capitalism has morbidly connected the Huanan wetmarket to the Wall Street stockmarket. So don’t be surprised if a virus that emerges from those “unknown” cities and regions becomes a global pandemic in the near future.

Bad news. This is not a challenge to “science” and “reason” alone. Yes, modern medicine and in fact big data (as it is seen in East Asia) are at the forefront of confronting the current pandemic. But if we are to understand what went wrong and therefore be prepared to do what could be right, this is then not only an epidemic condition but also more importantly an epistemic challenge.

To see the epidemic – now pandemic – as “rendered complex by the fact that it is always a point of articulation between natural and social determinations” is a Cartesian curse rather than cure. These two so called “determinations” are always articulated, inseparable, and mutually infectious – lest we forget that climate change, a natural phenomenon, is first and foremost a human-made one, to the extent that some thinkers have enthroned the anthropos in the new geological era known as the anthropocene.

And to be prepared for the long term, besides a Marxist critique of global capitalism and ecological devastation of the planet, may we retrieve a little from this arrogant Reason; may we be wary of simple ideas, of seemingly hygienic plastic packages of slaughtered mass-produced animals ordered nicely in temporary quarantine in aseptic refrigerators; may we be reminded, several stanzas before “nothing new under the sun” (Ecc 1:9) that Monsieur Badiou invoked, in Ecclesiastes 1:4 “One generation passeth away, and another generation cometh; but the earth abideth for ever.” Neither prayer nor reason alone can prepare us for the worse to come.

Epistemic unhygiene

Luckily, besides the “Cartesian simple ideas,” humanity has a huge reservoir of rich imaginations and philosophies, especially those epistemologies that have long been deemed un-scientific by Reason: indigenous cosmologies have always argued that we must understand and treat the world as an interconnected, living organism with supreme complexity, fragile resilience and indeed mystique.

Luckily, there is social media, through which people organize themselves beyond the extremely impoverished imagination of the state – that is still relying on the myth of the Nation State with its murderous border; through which those who have been brought voluntarily or coercively far away from home could get connected with their loved ones.

So let us not lose our commitment to diversity and multiplicity when facing a planetary emergency like Covid-19. Let us not consent to a single narrative and simple solution. While we need to keep our hands clean for the time being, may we, in infectious times, be epistemically unhygienic.











1. I quote this English translation from Jon Solomon who wrote in a petition an elaborate critique of the colonial racism that the two virologists have perpetuated.

2. Alain Badiou “On the Epidemic Situation” (23 March 2020)

3. The French version of text, presumably original, was published three days later than the English one translated by Alberto Toscano on 26 March 2020 on Quartier Général, where the sensational descriptions such as “dangerous dirtiness and irrepressible taste” are not found, instead a temporal marker “encore aujourd'hui [still today]” suggests similar prejudice: “Les marchés chinois sont encore aujourd’hui connus pour ce qui s’y trouve exposé, notamment leur goût de la vente en plein air de toutes sortes d’animaux vivants entassés.” Alain Badiou “Sur la situation épidémique” (26 March 2020)

4. Vice President of the US Joe Biden called the Covid-19 “the Luhan Virus” on 28 March.

5. Alain Badiou “On the Epidemic Situation” (23 March 2020)

6. Alain Badiou “On the Epidemic Situation” (23 March 2020)