The European Union as seen from Bergamo: post-populism or renaissance?

From a decentred theory of governance perspective, the State is Stateless or it is everywhere in the interactions of government, power and authority which are made up of different and competing actors inspired by different beliefs and traditions. In some ways, we could say that the State is where you experience it.

Bergamo is one of the most European, richest and productive areas of Italy, and, sadly, one the epicentres of COVID-19. From Bergamo we have seen the images of motorcars driven by armed forces and full of dead bodies and heard the sound of ambulances. We have touched the fear – directly or indirectly – of a friend, a lover, a colleague, a relative with COVID-19, and experienced a crematorium running at full capacity 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

But, from Bergamo there are also positive stories. One of us is managing the municipality of Bergamo. We discovered that managing during a pandemic is possible only with a shift from bureaucracy to generosity. Volunteers and public employees go beyond formal roles and hierarchies to help others achieve a common mission – saving lives. Organizations become more mission oriented and it is easier to collaborate internally and externally with other organizations (e.g. police, central and regional government, armed forces).

What before seemed impossible, now happens. The Bergamo municipality moved from having 30 to more than 400 smart workers and smarter work in a few days. Acquisition of supplies and services was achieved in a very short time with an extraordinary cross-sector collaboration. COVID-19 has disrupted many assumptions requiring solutions with new logics. Hotels have been converted into accommodation for the homeless; luxury fashion brands were now producing clothes for medical equipment; a new field hospital has been realized in two weeks with the help of volunteers.

Amidst the toughest crisis for our generation we saw one type of person emerge: those who are generous and step up. From homo consumens, our actions and performativity were guided by the desire to give something for others, whether this was help, money or even just moral support in a few words. By revisiting and broadening the idea of generosity, we too experienced the role that gift-giving plays in social life.

In Bergamo there is a community who is suffering, but who has decided to be reborn, as this new video and song release tells us. The municipality of Bergamo has just convened its employees and stakeholders to work on a new programme – from crisis to renaissance. Hannah Arendt reminded us that human beings are born to begin and we can transform existing conditions putting new processes in motion. After the mourning period, Bergamo people are rallying for a new beginning.