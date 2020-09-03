Free European cities in democratic alliance

In 2019, the mayors of the central and eastern European cities of Warsaw, Budapest, Prague and Bratislava signed the so-called "Free Cities Alliance". Mirroring the existing Visegrad coalition between Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia, the four capitals forged an alternative regional alliance promoting ‘democratic and pro-European’ values.

“The Free Cities Alliance” aims at tackling climate crisis, the rise of right-wing populisms, and the crisis of liberal democracies. Negotiations are underway with Brussels for these cities to receive EU funding directly, that is to eliminate their national governments as middlemen, and to bypass national envelopes.

This way, Bratislava, Budapest, Prague and Warsaw have challenged the foreign policies of their own countries. “The capital cities of Visegrád do not want to be penalized and persecuted for the fact that the government of this country or another is breaking laws, embezzling EU grants or denies the climate crisis,” says Mr Hřib.

Slawek Blich was in conversation with the Pirate Party mayor of Prague, Zdeněk Hřib, for Krytyka Polityczna ( see Polish version here ).

Slawek Blich (SB): What was your reaction to the Polish presidential election results announced in July?

Zdeněk Hřib (ZH): I was understandably disappointed.



SB:You expressed your support for the democratic opposition candidate Rafał Trzaskowski. You made a video where you said in Polish and Czech that you were keeping your fingers crossed.

ZH: Our political position is not the only thing that Trzaskowski and I have in common. We also share common values and worldviews. I stated that Poland needs a political change. But unfortunately, illiberal forces which both Rafał and I oppose won by a very small margin.

SB: What have you heard about this electoral campaign in Poland? What sort of information reached Czechia’s political circles?

ZH: Much was said about how Trzaskowski was treated by state-owned media. I could not believe it until I saw it with my own eyes that your public television indeed ran a story entitled “Will Trzaskowski meet Jewish demands?”. This is completely insane.

We also heard the news about “LGBT-free zones”. Altogether, this paints the big picture of the deranged, illiberal forces that are governing Poland today.

SB: After signing The Free Cities Alliance, Trzaskowski said: “When some governments undermine the foundations of liberal democracy or pretend that the climate crisis does not exist, we need to take matters into our own hands.”

ZH: The initiator of the Pact, and at the same time a great political inspiration, was Gergely Karácsony, the mayor of Budapest. In Hungary, the political situation is even worse than in Poland. However, for Karácsony’s victory, it was necessary to unify the forces of the democratic opposition. This process was terribly difficult and painful for many. But the result was worth it. A similar conversation awaits all Visegrád countries today.

SB: Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš commented that your initiative is “just for fun”.

ZH: For a long while now, a peculiar Central and Eastern European coalition has been trying to get into the spotlight: from post-Communist Czech businessmen-oligarchs, to Polish clergy-fascists, to Slovak political mafiosos involved in Ján Kuciak’s murder, to Hungarian conservative nationalists.

For us, metropolitan mayors, this was about showing that the capital cities and their citizens follow opposing values and hold different opinions on key political matters.

SB: Like what for example?

ZH: We have a different outlook on democracy, human rights, cultural diversity, or the rule of law.

SB: What concrete results have you achieved within the six months since you signed the Pact?

ZH: We work closely with the mayors of the V4 and have participated in several joint initiatives based on green, liberal and progressive values. In June, for example, we sent an open letter to the European Council emphasizing the need for Green Recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and declaring our full support for the European Green Deal. In July, we addressed a similar letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

SB: You have urged the EU to make funds more directly available to the cities by bypassing central governments.

ZH: As for the forthcoming negotiations on the EU's next financial framework for 2021-2027, our aim is to secure the mechanisms to fund cities directly from the EU budget, which is essential for the implementation of an ambitious climate policy. We look for ways to allow our partner cities to receive European grants directly. Therefore, outside the national envelopes.

SB: Can you sidestep the envelopes?

ZH: Mechanisms and programs aimed directly at regions are already in existence. Our proposal is in line with the efforts made so far by the largest European urban network EUROCITIES, as well as with the European Committee of the Regions. National envelopes will of course remain and we are not looking to eliminate them. What we are trying to do is to improve the legislation behind the funding mechanisms of the EU to decentralize funding schemes within the forthcoming EU multiannual financial framework. We are working to broaden cities’ access to funds and resources with no unnecessary middlemen.