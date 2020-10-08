Golden Dawn is defeated: the damage to democracy is harder to repair

It is hard to overstate the importance of this verdict not only for providing some much delayed justice to the victims of Golden Dawn, but also for unambiguously condemning and finally dismantling the only openly neo-Nazi organisation in Europe that had managed to pose as a legitimate political party, convincing hundreds of thousands of voters, and wedge itself into the mainstream, democratic political system. This condemnation, implicitly but crucially, rejects the revisionist and denialist narrative of Nazi apologists in Greece, Europe and the world.

Still, focusing only on crime and punishment, we run the danger of underestimating the fact that Golden Dawn was only the overtly criminal expression of a proliferation of xenophobic and nationalist ideas which have been gaining ground in Greek society all through the previous decade and continue to be widespread today. In this proliferation Golden Dawn was only one player, and arguably not the most important one.

This is something different than saying that crisis conditions — insecurity, poverty, debasement — are the ground on which fascism flourishes, true though it may be. It is to say that specific players in politics and the media are complicit in creating a political environment where previously marginal discourse was legitimised, where it gradually became acceptable to discuss xenophobic or nationalist ideas as if they were only some among a number of equally viable possibilities, where policies that would only a few years earlier have been widely considered brutal, authoritarian, or even fascist, were now implemented with a democratic stamp of approval.

Governments centre-right and centre-left

Since the advent of the Greek debt crisis, in 2009, governments that nominally belonged to the centre-right or centre-left implemented a string of policies that included: a fence on Evros river, despite NGOs protesting that this would force refugees to cross from Turkey to the Aegean route, a dangerous sea route; push-backs in the Aegean, which resulted in migrant deaths; police “sweep operations” leading to arbitrary arrests of “foreign looking” people in the streets, detention, and beatings; concentration camps for refugees and migrants; massively overcrowded police detention cells, with highly unsanitary conditions; violent police attacks on street vendors, sometimes with flash-bang grenades; hugely violent suppression of public protests, with widespread use of tear gas and beatings; arbitrary arrests of female drug users, under the pretext of illegal prostitution, who were then forcibly tested for HIV and their personal data and HIV positive status disclosed to the media; torture of antifascist protesters in police custody; and the shutting down of Greece’s public broadcaster, ERT.

The implementation of these policies anticipated and then paralleled the rise of Golden Dawn, and so did the official state narrative: Prime Minister Samaras famously stated that we have to “reoccupy our cities”, implying that migrants have already occupied them, and Public Order Minister Nikos Dendias declared that it was as if we were “standing on the walls of Constantinople”, meaning that the Ottoman armies were about to launch their final assault.

“An authentic movement”

All the while, Golden Dawn was relentlessly platformed by the media in everything from political talk shows to lifestyle magazines showcasing members’ tattoos and romantic relationships. They were portrayed, often in absolutely invented stories, as “activists” protecting locals, and even helping the elderly with their shopping or to withdraw money from ATMs. TV gossip went on about this. Nikos Michaloliakos was interviewed by well-known journalists, who gave him a free hand in peddling his preferred image for his organisation — an image acknowledged by others, like Andreas Loverdos, a prominent PASOK MP and Minister, who called Golden Dawn “an authentic movement”.

When confronted with the fact that Golden Dawn was effectively extending the fight against “occupation” into a murderous street campaign, many mainstream politicians responded by sporting a “horseshoe theory” of two extremes, a rightist and a leftist one, that were equally dangerous to democracy. This idea became so popular in the media that the plain fact that racist violence only had one “extreme”, the fascist one, was all but absent from mainstream discussion. Even as late as 2017, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, current Prime Minister but opposition leader at the time, said in an interview to Politico that it was as if Golden Dawn “didn’t exist” and that “the violence has been almost exclusively from the left in recent years”.