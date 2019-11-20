Illiberalism in eastern Europe is a legacy of 1989

But are we truly seeing a reversal of history? Are these populist forces in the region a new challenge to the liberal order? Many political analysts and commentators seem to suggest so. However, from a historical perspective it is possible to see the illiberal and authoritarian tendencies of today less as constituting some rupture and more as a legacy of 1989, the roots of which can be traced to contemporary nationalism and anti-communism.

Malignant nationalism

The demise of communism had a palpable nationalist dimension, restoring sovereignty for the countries under Soviet domination and signalling the return or birth of national independence for the constituent Soviet republics. This was followed by some states further breaking up, peacefully as with Czechoslovakia, but violently as with Moldova or Yugoslavia. Nationalism was not a consequence of 1989, its rising influence in the region preceded the ‘revolutions’ and then contributed to how events unfolded.

In fact, the nationalist turn in Eastern Europe was fuelled by the late socialist regimes which had resorted to nationalism as a substitute for increasingly hollowed-out Marxist-Leninist phraseology. In light of that, the fledgling opposition movements that contested these regimes resorted to patriotic rhetoric and the abundant use of national flags. Understandable as it was at the time for many participants, it masked some uglier nationalist and nativist undercurrents that were present in Eastern Europe’s ‘civil society’.

To be fair, nationalism did not seem problematic for many observers back then. When Poland’s massive opposition movement coalesced around Solidarność [Solidarity], not much attention was paid to how this highly ‘Polonised’ movement was received among the country’s arguably small minorities (Poland had re-emerged from the Second World War as an ethnically near-homogenous country). More so, the anti-Soviet stance of the radical and oppositional youth movements of Poland and other countries did not ring any alarm bells either. For instance, Victor Orbán’s famous 1989 speech has generally not been seen as a precursor of his later nationalist and illiberal policies in Hungary.