Lysistrata: what do Polish women want?

Women in Poland may just have terminated the authoritarian rule of the nationalist party Law and Justice, which barely a few days ago seemed entrenched for decades to come. The revolt was ignited by a ruling of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal according to which abortion of a foetus with incurable or terminal defects is unconstitutional. The ruling satisfies the expectations of the Roman Catholic Church in Poland, which for decades has insistently sought a complete ban on abortions in Poland. Pressure to limit access to abortion was also exerted on the Polish authorities by international nongovernmental organisations, financed by dark money – their activities were recently reported on by openDemocracy.

Until 22 October 2020, i.e. the day the ruling was issued, Polish law permitted terminations of pregnancies in three situations: in cases of foetal abnormalities, in cases of a threat to the woman’s health, and in cases of incest or rape. The ruling made the first of the three above-listed situations unconstitutional. The ruling cannot be appealed against.

Female fury

Even though free access to abortion has now become one of the main calls of the protesters, their revolt is about abortion only superficially. At its core is a desperate attempt to regain elementary human agency of which they have been blatantly and ruthlessly deprived.

As a man, I do not presume to give an answer to the question posed in the title of this essay. The last thing Polish women need is a man explaining the reasons for their fury. They themselves have made abundantly clear the causes of their revolt. The essence of their rebellion finds one of its best expressions in the juicy and powerful Polish expletive “Wypierdalać!” Used privately, it means, “Get the fuck out of here.” Yet in present circumstances, this most vulgar Polish swearword has assumed a novel, no less powerful, and dignified meaning: they want the whole entrenched Polish political class to get the fuck out of their private lives, and, while they are at it, from public life too.

The addressee of the expletive is precisely specified by means of another expletive: “Jebać PiS,” – literally, “Fuck Law and Justice.” The protesters sometimes replace it in writing with the symbol of eight stars (***** ***), which unmistakably communicates the same content without offending those juveniles who may be present.

Below I attempt to explain why women in Poland, young and old, believe that the ruling of the Constitutional Tribunal is unacceptable. It needs to be stressed that the sentiment is widely shared not only by the masses of women in Poland but also by their male partners.

Enforced heroism

Due to serious irregularities in the way changes were made both in the legal status of the Constitutional Tribunal and its personal composition, the court has irrevocably lost its supreme status in its relation to the legislature. The legitimacy of the court, and thus the legality of its rulings, have been irreparably compromised. The Tribunal has effectively become a plaything in the hands of Jarosław Kaczyński, the head of the Law and Justice party and his acolytes. As a matter of fact, the ruling in question was made at the express wish of Kaczyński.

The content of the ruling is tantamount to condemning foetuses with irreversible terminal defects, as well as their parents, to avoidable and gratuitous physical and mental suffering. It thus violates the moral norm of avoiding unnecessary suffering, and the right to life without avoidable suffering.

The ruling imposes on parents a supererogative, i.e. the heroic obligations necessary in taking care of children who, due to incurable defects, are incapable of self-sufficient life, and it burdens the entire society with excessive costs of the care of such children.

The ruling was made in the circumstances of limitations of civil liberties imposed due to the pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2. In view of the demonstrations of women in October 2016, known as Black Monday, there are reasons to believe that the authorities did take into account the possibility that the ruling of the court may cause social displeasure, and hoped to inhibit potential public protests by means of the epidemic restrictions.

Political rape

There is one more reason for rebelling against the extremely problematic ruling. It was issued in a way that violates not only the principles of law, human rights, and moral norms, not to mention the now-forgotten standards of rudimentary political decency. It is questionable not only because it violates the right to self-determination in the area of reproduction, as well as women’s civil rights. What is most outrageous about this ruling is that it diminishes the sense of fundamental existential human agency.