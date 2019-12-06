New authoritarian zeitgeist: family resemblances

A recent report further portrays how public funds are channeled to those civil society organizations that are close to the government and far-removed from women’s and LGBT+ organizations in Poland. The report detects deteriorating standards for organizing public calls such as setting extremely close deadlines which makes it virtually impossible to complete the applications.

Moreover, the Polish Ministry of Justice openly favours organizations that provide aid to all victims comprehensively rather than to victims that belong to a specific group. In one case, for instance, upon the intervention of the Ombudsman, the Minister of Justice ended up explaining why the Women’s Rights Center did not receive funding. He maintained that this was because the Women’s Rights Center specialized only on one group of victims, namely women. The Minister of Justice felt that men could also be victims of domestic violence. This led to the distorted conclusion that supporting a women’s organization would be discriminatory against men.

The use of law in authoritarian consolidation

The use of legality in authoritarian consolidation by political regimes has become a global phenomenon in the twenty first century. The concept “autocratic legalism” has been used in the literature in identifying such political regimes. It was initially used by Javier Corrales who describes Venezuela’s turn from a hybrid and/or competitive authoritarian to an autocratic regime since 1999 by the use, abuse and non-use of the law in favor of the executive branch.

Kim Scheppele, one of the leading scholars deciphering the dynamics of new authoritarian regimes, elaborated autocratic legalism in a comparative perspective in 2018. What distinguishes Scheppele’s analysis is the emphasis she lays on how these regimes “deliberately” use legality and create “new law as a way of consolidating political power.” She underlines the fact that “democracies are not just failing for cultural or economic or political reasons.” Rather, “some constitutional democracies are being deliberately hijacked by a set of legally clever autocrats” or what she calls “legalistic autocrats.” Scheppele’s emphasis on the deliberate use of legality in authoritarian consolidation is a fundamental turning point in understanding new authoritarian regimes.

In new authoritarian regimes, constitutional amendments and other changes in laws are used in order to empower the executive branch at the expense of the other branches of government. These laws are enacted in a constitutional manner and are often concealed in packages including articles that empower citizens, hence garnering their support.

In Venezuela, these laws included the ones leading to the elimination of the Senate, and enabling the President to rule by decree. Venezuelan governments also used the Organic Law of Telecommunications (2000) in suspending or revoking concessions of private independent media outlets in the name of national interest and public order. Suspending the concessions of private media outlets was coupled with government’s efforts to increase the number of public newspapers in local towns as well as state owned television channels. Such practices strengthened the media close to government and ensured an uneven electoral field. The Law for the Defense of Political Sovereignty and National Self-Determination (2010), on the other hand, prevented human rights defenders in Venezuela from receiving international financial assistance. These laws enhanced the state’s capacity to exert pressure on civil society.

The Justice and Development Party (AKP) governments in Turkey engaged in three sets of constitutional amendments, in 2007, 2010, and 2017. These constitutional amendments were all undertaken by national referendums. The initial step towards changing the regime from a parliamentary to a presidential system was taken during the 2007 amendments, which made it possible for presidents to be elected by the people rather than appointed by the parliament.

The most dramatic constitutional amendments were undertaken by national referendum in 2017. The referendum was held under a State of Emergency declared after the 15 July 2016 coup attempt defying all common sense notions of free and fair elections. The amendments to several articles of the already strict and illiberal 1982 Constitution led to a new presidential regime devoid of basic checks and balances replacing Turkey’s long established tradition of a parliamentary regime. A new article gave the President the power to issue executive decrees in matters vaguely defined as “related to executive power.” Whereas in the past the Council of Ministers needed an empowering act by parliament to issue law-amending ordinances, the President now derives the power to issue presidential decrees directly from the Constitution. While one article made it possible to extend the President’s term limits in case parliament decides to renew elections during the President’s second term in office, another one led to the creation of Vice-President(s) who are neither elected by the people nor approved by the parliament. Both the Vice-President(s) and Cabinet members are appointed and dismissed at the President’s will. Moreover, by making it possible for the President to appoint almost half of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (6 out of 13 while the rest are appointed by the parliament), the new amendments harmed the independence of the judiciary.

Before the 2017 amendments, AKP governments used law-amending ordinances in order to strengthen their government and debilitate the opposition. Such measures were used in removing about 152,000 civil servants from their jobs including the purging of 6000 academics from their universities in the aftermath of the coup attempt. In the aftermath of the coup attempt, the republic of letters along with critical thought, were destroyed in Turkey.

Law-amending ordinances were almost always omnibus laws that contained packaged changes to the existing laws in unrelated areas. In a rather interesting case, the critical change in legislation concerning the lifting of the responsibility of the High Electoral Council to ensure equal representation of the competing candidates/arguments in private radio and television channels prior to elections/referendums was buried in an omnibus law-amending ordinance. The package highlighted the new amendments on an entirely irrelevant issue, namely the mandatory utilization of snow tires and the related fines by devoting several lines to their explanation while the lifting of the High Electoral Council’s extremely significant responsibility was mentioned in such a short and obscure manner that it was hardly visible.

In Poland, the most distinguishing aspect of the PiS government since 2015 was the blows it dealt to the independence of the judiciary. These blows were described as an attempt to foster a Soviet-style justice system in an EU-member state. In July 2018, the Polish parliament introduced a mandatory retirement age of 65 for Supreme Court judges, resulting in the dismissal of 27 of the 74 judges in the Supreme Court. Moreover, the new law expanded the court to 120 judges, giving the government an opportunity to appoint two-thirds of the judges – a case of blatant court packing. These acts prompted one of the most fascinating social movements in Poland in 2018, driven by constitutional patriotism citizens took to the streets in defense of the Constitution. They chanted: “Polish Constitution is being broken. We, Polish citizens say No!!” Polish citizens dressed up Gdansk’s Neptune statue in a t-shirt with the slogan “Constitution” in August 2018. This limited response nevertheless signified an awareness on the part of the citizens about the mantle of the law in guarding rights and liberties acquired through long struggles. Moreover, the law passed by the PiS government that reduced the retirement age of the judges of the Supreme Court of Poland was overturned by the European Court of Justice in October 2018. The PiS Government was ordered by the court to suspend its overhaul of the Supreme Court. This was an outstanding resistance of the EU institutions against autocratic legalism, a timely reminder on the importance of the law, and an exultant moment in the history of the European Union.