The significance of the Covid-19 crisis

What is the significance of the viral outbreak? Arguing that is “too early to say” denies the experience of earlier generations that have stood at this junction before. Because, as you will know, this is not the first time the human species is confronted with a crisis that is not ideological but biological in origins. Records dating all the way back (if not earlier) to the Plagues of Ancient Athens (430 BC) serve as the unconsciously entrenched, but sadly forgotten, reminder of previous effects and consequences of corporal corruption.

Episodes of pestilence, as Dr Bernard Rieux discovered in Camus’ The Plague, are somewhere located between trauma and fiction as a “bogey of the mind, a bad dream that will pass away… [They are] not made to man’s measure.” The scale of today’s challenge is no longer confined to a specific town, country or even region. Neither does it move as slowly as the older ones did. While it once took many years for plagues and diseases to travel from one continent to the next, today cross-continental transmission occurs within a day. Awareness of the reality of a contamination that infects and disrupts all spheres of human life, from an entire political-economic system to the microscopic experiencing of being in time and place, is what makes the significance of this crisis real and unpredictable, symbolic yet intuitively uncanny.

The very word ‘crisis’, we should be aware, has a politics and geography of its own. The estimated annual number of deaths caused by malaria, for instance, stood at 405,000 in 2018. Sub-Saharan African countries are disproportionately affected and, therefore, especially vulnerable for the additional stress that COVID-19 will cause on their already overburdened health infrastructures. This is not to downplay the fact that COVID-19 constitutes a global crisis but, instead, to argue for the need to contextualise the lives that it threatens most. Crises are experienced differently depending upon race, gender, class and other categories of human difference. However, the biological underpinnings of COVID-19 make this crisis also a discriminatory human-centric (if not ape-centric) disease, which, as a result of the unprecedented interdependency of social and ecological systems, transforms it into the first global biological challenge of this century.

One of the lessons that COVID-19 has taught us already is just how precariously interlinked biological and social infrastructures are. It will take years, it not decades, for us to draw a map of the economic and political consequences from the threat posed by a few strings of genes. One of the tasks ahead is to imagine COVID-19 as a two-fold anthropogenic crisis, as it is, on one hand, a universally human crisis that compels social scientists to engage more seriously with the biological question what it means to be “human”, and, on the other hand, it a crisis with specific qualities and differing effects that provoke all of us to ask “whose life”? Judith Butler has addressed the political tension between human universalism and particularism in an editorial for Verso Books:

“The virus alone does not discriminate, but we humans surely do, formed and animated as we are by the interlocking powers of nationalism, racism, xenophobia, and capitalism. It seems likely that we will come to see in the next year a painful scenario in which some human creatures assert their rights to live at the expense of others, re-inscribing the spurious distinction between grievable and ungrievable lives, that is, those who should be protected against death at all costs and those whose lives are considered not worth safeguarding against illness and death.”

In what follows, I explore the significance of Covid-19 through five dimensions which set the experiencing of it apart from other crises: temporality, memory, nonhuman, war and solidarity.

Temporality

One, the current crisis appears to move at a significantly slower pace than the spectacular and bombastic imageries popularly associated with the word “crisis”. The temporality of a crisis affects how people experience and react to it. COVID-19’s slow and covert invasion of bodies might have been one of the reasons why many official responses seem sluggish, inadequate and confused. When authorities did react, through biopolitical interventions that started with suggestions of hand-washing before culminating in attempts to restrict the mobility of human bodies, the pace of everyday life started to slow down rapidly. Busy cities today appear as if stuck in time, and animals, once in hiding, are now quick to discover a place in abandoned urban squares. With billions of people around the world under “lockdown”, accelerating the trend of moving social interactions into the virtual, perhaps the most uncanny affect is the temporal experience of this crisis. Days, minutes, seconds, mornings and evenings, light and darkness, previously all structured by strict divisions of work and free time, are all experienced differently. These changes, including the profound sense of “boredom with the Apocalypse” (Bruce Sterling), will and already are starting to have a profound impact on human psychology.