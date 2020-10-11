Solidarity and resistance: how renters are fighting against unjust evictions

The fight for housing security, a basic human right of which many in the UK have been robbed, has become a fight over the shape of civil society more generally, with fault lines appearing across the political spectrum. As the right seeks to wage a culture war over anything from the Last Night of the Proms, to the ethics of snitching on your neighbours, the left are at the vanguard of the tenants’ rights movement, directly resisting evictions and shifting the tenor of public debate around housing more generally.

The ban on evictions introduced in March at the height of the first wave of COVID-19 was a vital piece of legislation that not only protected thousands of people from homelessness, but made the concept of a “lockdown” actually workable, alongside the tragically temporary end of rough sleeping. As remarked by The Guardian, it was a cruelly poetic twist of fate that the end of the eviction ban should fall on the day in which the grim double act of Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance addressed the UK warning of 50,000 new cases per day by mid-October.

As many as 55,000 people in the UK are estimated to have been served with an eviction notice since the start of the pandemic

This means that the already overworked courts face an enormous backlog of eviction cases to deal with. Many tenants are unaware of their legal rights in the face of eviction, which calls the entire process into question, robbing many judges of the chance to grant discretion in housing cases.

It is perverse and reckless for the Government to once again urge everyone to work from home if they can, while simultaneously working to undermine housing security for thousands of people. A Conservative election pledge last year was the abolition of no fault evictions, but the government has instead decided that those falling into arrears due to the pandemic should stop carping on and get a higher income or a more secure job. Meanwhile, Conservative generosity towards private renters has extended as far as a “Christmas truce”, banning evictions in the run up to Christmas – taking a leaf out of the Ebenezer Scrooge school of housing policy. Ultimately, the Christmas truce is an admission that the Tories and their landlord friends have been waging a class war against private renters for years.