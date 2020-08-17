Voice, not exit. Portraits of protesters

Contestatory citizens v post-democratic elites

Post-democratic elites capture the state and empty the democratic institutions: protesters aspire to revitalize and re-found democracy. How do the elites respond? To quell the anger, their only recourse is to use our own money to try and turn empowered citizens into socially weak individuals. This is how the confrontation plays out so far.

The elite is totally lost in translation. The protest is political: the government reads it as social. “GERB is shocked how people do not protest demanding more money or because we are hungry. We are in the squares in search of justice and the rule of law and the public interest” (Dimitur, 24, graphic designer). The protest demands resignations: the government responds with social benefits – e.g. a small increase of pensions. This rather inadequate response to predominantly youth protest is suggested by the nationalist parties in the coalition government.

Some far-right parties (Ataka) have a tradition of organizing their campaigns as ‘Orthodox solidarity” by distributing small grants. In the same vein the government is proposing a golden rain of public money. Is this treatment of strong citizens as weak individuals more naive than short-sighted or vice versa? Will scattering public money around put them to sleep or make the protesters even angrier? The answer can be found in the square.

Eleanor. | Author's image.

Voice, not exit

“I want to live & work in Bulgaria” – the favorite slogan of Gergana (Dupnitza) and Stefanie (London) – sums up the credo of this new generation. They are mobile, activist, European. Several of them study abroad, organize and participate in protests in numerous European capitals or in Bulgarian cities during holidays. They can choose and do choose where to study and work, but opt for Voice, not for Exit.

They prefer not a personal escape, but a political transformation: “Stay in Bulgaria, because it needs change and development” (Yoanna); “I want to live in Bulgaria, but not in a system full of lies and pillage.” (Ani). “Do not lose hope; the current momentum has huge potential… Bulgaria has all the necessary potential to be a true democratic European country, we just need to overcome the obstacles along the way and then we can finally all live at home”, optimistically anticipates Stefanie, 21, who still lives in the UK.

‘E-vote’ is a rather unexpected, yet logical claim of protesters who are determined to participate in national politics whatever their place of residence and who claim e-government, transparency and accountability: “I claim an e-vote in order to enable more people to get involved and as far as possible to avoid those buying votes in support of GERB” (Magdalena).

These committed Bulgarian Europeans are a huge resource. If a reformed Bulgaria one day succeeds in attracting these mobile educated young Bulgarians to remain or to come back, this would be a promising sign that the state had freed itself from the mafia and corruption and returned to the citizens and to some kind of meritocratic rule.

"We do not want GERB! We do not want BSP! We want change! CHANGE!" | Author's image.

Creative v radicalized

“Let the ‘millennials’ go to the protest and see what happens – they are extremely creative” (Ani). Indeed, performances, art, humour all render the protest aesthetic, transforming it into a carnivalesque happening: protesters play the PM and PG as prisoners in a cage, surrounded by a "construction worker", a "nurse" and other personages of the people; the statue of Sofia holding a poster ‘Resignation’ as part of the #Resignation street art initiative; software engineers building a mockup of the ‘palace’ of the political leader who ignited the protest.

“We, the young protesters, are creative and reflexive” (Magadena). This is one face of the protesters. The other one is radicalized – protesters set up tents in squares, block crossroads and highways, hinder traffic.

The radicals are more angry, as well as more politically visible and media-wise; the creative ones are more cheerful, artistic and optimistic. Interestingly, they are often the same persons in two figures and with two modalities of protest.

The radicals are criticized for perturbing the everyday life of numerous citizens; the creative ones that they deviate the protest from its ‘serious’ political aims.

I read this aesthetisation of protests as a positive, a way of building creative citizenship. From Luc Boltanski and Ev Chiapelo we know that after 1968 political critique took two paths: social, when it aims at transforming power relations, and artistic, when it aims to transform individuals in terms of authenticity and creativity. These young protesters share the utopian project of uniting political transformation with creative citizenship.

Heralds of hope, or how to bring the future into a political temporality

During this summer of protest, I’m reading Time asylum – the new novel of the great Bulgarian author Georgi Gospodinov: “At that time there was still an inviolable stock of the future ... A decade later this stock was gone, only its bottom shone glazed against us ... From there somewhere something happened with time, something turned, clicked, fluttered, looped and stopped.”

Protesters bring the future into a political temporality blocked by the anti-reformist post-democratic elites in four fundamental ways:

– Radical rejection of the false ‘heroes’ of the failed post-communist transition: “For our generation, the images of the mutterer, the oligarch and the corrupt politician are not romantic. They provoke disgust or laughter” (Dimitar).

– Formation of a new generation of contestatory citizens: “These protests are the beginning of a new generation of Bulgarian citizens, more responsible, more vigilant, more critical” (Kamen, 21); “ We are the alternative – voting, protesting, fighting in all the democratic ways available” (Dafina, 22, law student)

– Building a political culture of activism for making the elites accountable: “Civic engagement and social activity, no matter who is in power! Today's protests should not be the end of a struggle, but the beginning of a more awakened society” (Ani); “The alternative is a process – it will not be built from today to tomorrow and we who are on the square must be ready to work and fight for it every day, everyone in their field and according to their values… until the change!” (Dafina).

Defining the political temporality not as a continuation of the post-democratic status quo, but as future and change: “I want a future in Bulgaria” (Ani); “It’s time for change!” (Bojidar).

The political outcome of the protests is unclear, with those in power not willing to give up power. However, the protests have already won in a civic sense. “After the resignation I know that there will be a major, gigantic change – the Bulgarian citizen will have the confidence that s/he has a voice and the power to change” (P.Ivanova, 30, teacher).

Protesting citizens are the antidote to post-democracy. Civic mobilizations are the immune system of democracy.