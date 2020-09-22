Yes, there is hope

There’s a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in. Leonard Cohen

It has often been said that the great triumph of the capitalist system has been to make us believe that we cannot change it. Margaret Thatcher began this with her “TINA” slogan (“There Is No Alternative”), adopted not only by Reagan, but also by Third Way advocates like Blair and Clinton.

However, the class struggle and the battle for ideas continued to be waged. This was evident in the worldwide protests against the Iraq war in 2003, which not only constituted the biggest mobilisation against a war in history, but also sowed seeds of peace that have blossomed since then in response to every armed conflict and the looming threat of nuclear war.

By 2011, social movements were not just expressing their outrage, but also putting alternatives on the table. Although they lacked the means to implement them, they did succeed in democratising consciences, with notable effects in recent years which we will come to.

It is obvious that hope has seen better days, but also that despair, a weapon of the system, has not overcome the working class or intercultural forces. As Lorca once wrote, “the most terrible of all feelings is the feeling of having dead hope”. This is why grassroots organisations work to offer viable, real hope, drawing on existing expectation with the aim of organising it and expanding it through tangible advances.

Pedagogy of hope

The philosophy of liberation and critical pedagogy aim to turn the pessimism of the intellect and the optimism of the will into informed, educated, militant hope. This is effectively a matter of developing a pedagogy of hope, as Paulo Freire taught us.

Informed hope, based on an accurate diagnosis of problems, is oriented toward proposing improvements. Hope is the means by which we arrive at possibilities for bettering the world. Accepting defeat is easy; more challenging is to hear the grass grow, as it turns not just into grass, but first into bushes and then into a jungle. This can be done through material and communicative practices based on justice.

A pedagogy of hope means first of all that we must not deceive ourselves: the reality is pessimistic, and as a general rule, the future is going to be harder. Secondly, it means recognising that there are effective possibilities for participation in improvements through the collective praxis in social organisation and in our relationship with the environment. Finally, it involves acting on this knowledge with a commitment to promoting hope.

Global capitalism

A starting point is to remember what Warren Buffet said: “There’s class warfare, alright, but it’s my class, the rich class, that’s making war, and we’re winning”. This is the battle.